Greg Outlaw Jr. scores UD win against Willie Shaw in Maryland

Junior Welterweight Greg Outlaw Jr, pounded out an eight-round unanimous over the always tough Willie Shaw in the headline at The Hall! At Live Casino Hotel Maryland.

The 13 fight card was the 10th huge crowd delivered by Jeter Promotions.

Outlaw landed solid uppercuts and body shots, and put together eight complete rounds against the durable Shaw.

Outlaw of Bowie, Maryland won by scores of 79-73 and 78-74 twice to raise his record to 12-1. Shaw of Vallejo, California is now 14-5.

Upstart super lightweight Joseph Veazey made quick work of veteran Danny Murray as he registered a first-round stoppage in their scheduled six-round ABF Atlantic Title bout.

Veazey dropped Murray with a thunderous left hook to the body and the bout stopped at 1:24.

Veazey of South Baltimore, Maryland is now 9-0 with six-knockouts. Veazey seems like a prospect who is ready to step up and fight on a televised platform.

Francois Scarboro Jr. stopped Jorge Osvaldo Bargallo in the fourth and final round of their super featherweight bout.

The time of the stoppage was 2:00 for Scarboro of Cheverly, Maryland and is now 4-0 with three knockouts.

Micah Terrill made a successful boxing debut with a third round stoppage over Keynan Williams in their four-round light heavyweight battle.

Terrill finished off Williams with a body shot at 2:15. Terrill, who is also an MMA fighter from Edgewater, Maryland is 1-0 with one knockout.

Francis Oran won a four-round unanimous decision over Charles Johnson in a heavyweight bout.

Oran of Bethlehem, PA is promoted by Jeter Promotions and King’s Promotions won by shutout scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 2-0.

Jeffrey Yu remained undefeated with a first-round stoppage over Cary Caprio in their four-round super featherweight bout.

Yu of Vienna, Virginia got the stoppage at 59 seconds to improve to 2-0 with two knockouts.

Vincent Mosca won an exciting second round stoppage over Albert Tulley in a scheduled four-round light heavyweight bout.

The time of the finish was 2:48 for Mosca of Nottingham, Maryland and is now 2-0 with one knockout.

Jaqeem Hutcherson had to get up off the canvas and made it three wins over Prentice Canada as he grinded out a six-round unanimous decision to win the ABF Atlantic Featherweight Title.

In the opening frame, Canada landed a left hook that made Hutcherson’s glove touch the canvas for a ruled knockdown. It was a close fight throughout that saw Hutcherson eek out several rounds for the victory.

Hutcherson of Capitol Heights, Maryland won by scores of 59-55, 59-55 and 57-56 and is now 7-1-1.

In an entertaining super bantamweight, Ervin Fuller III won his pro debut with a four-round unanimous decision over fellow debutant Alejandro Leon.

Fuller of Fort Washington, Maryland won by scores of 40-36 twice and 39-37.

Ahmad Jones remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Michael Crain in a super lightweight fight.

Jones dropped Crain in the opening round. Crain battled back but came up short as Jones took the cards by tally’s of 39-36 twice and 39-35. Jones of Baltimore is now 4-0.

Colby Madison stopped Darryl Clark after round one of their six-round heavyweight bout.

Madison dropped Clark three-times in the opening frame and the bout was stopped in between rounds one and two.

Madison of Baltimore is 11-4-2 with seven knockouts.

Vitalii Gubkin won a six-round majority decision over veteran Christopher Brooker in a super middleweight fight.

Gubkin of Alexandria, Virginia won by scores of 60-54, 58-56 and 57-57 and is now 6-3-1. Brooker of Philadelphia is 16-13.

Derrick Vann took his second split decision from AJ Williams in what some ringsiders have called a disputed victory.

Vann of Philadelphia took two cards by scores of 58-56, while Williams won a card 58-56.

Vann is now 4-6. Williams of Baltimore is 6-3.

Jeter Promotions is comprised of husband and wife team, Tony and Christen Jeter

The Matchmaker for this outstanding show was Nick Tiberi.