Dan Azeez to battle Thomas Faure in France on March 11

BOXXER has today announced a blockbuster co-promotion with French promotion All Star Promotions in Paris next month.

‘Super’ Dan Azeez will take part in huge international contests at the Zenith Paris – La Villette on Saturday, March 11, with the event being broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Republic of Ireland and on Canal+ in France – with a third, bonus BOXXER bout to be announced later this week.

Azeez (18-0, 12 KO’s), the only light-heavyweight fighter in history to win the English, British and Commonwealth titles, takes the next step on his own mission to become a world title contender as he challenges for the vacant EBU European Light-Heavyweight Championship.

Standing opposite him in the 12-round contest will be former European light-heavyweight champion and former French national champion Thomas Faure (21-4-1, 2 KO’s), who rides an eight-fight undefeated streak heading into the bout.

Last December, Azeez defeated Rocky Fielding in Bournemouth – making for four stoppage wins in his last five outings – to complete his ascent from English to British and Commonwealth champion. Set on taking a methodical route on his inexorable rise to world championship contention, Azeez sees the European title as the next crucial stepping stone.

Dan Azeez said: “My goal has always been to become a world champion and I believe that the European title is the perfect stepping stone for me in this mission. I’m training hard and I’m excited for the fight.”

BOXXER CEO & Founder Ben Shalom said: “We’re delighted to start a relationship with Jerome Abiteboul and All Star Boxing. We really believe that we can work with promotions around the world to grow the sport and get the biggest fights made.

“Dan Azeez is such an exciting talent and the European title is the next step on his journey to world championship contention. It will be a great experience for Dan and we have more fights to announce later this week.”

The event takes place Saturday, March 11 and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Republic of Ireland.