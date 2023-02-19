Shane Mosley watches on as son wins on Oscar De La Hoya show

Shane Mosley was a proud father at ringside as his son won a super middleweight ten-rounder on a show promoted by Oscar De La Hoya.

The multi-weight champion was appearing at Fox Theater in his hometown of Pomona as Shane Jr. fought in the co-main event to Luis Nery vs Avat Hovhannisyan.

As it happened, Shane picked the right event to witness his offspring as the headliner was a Fight of the Year contender.

Mosley, Jr. moved to 19-4 with 10 KOs in the co-feature and went the distance over ten rounds. Mosley fought against Chihuahua, Mexico’s Mario “Aguila” Lozano.

The two went back and forth for most of the bout until Mosley found a rhythm in the later rounds.

Shane Mosley Jr wins

Taking almost every round of the contest, the judges scored the bout for Mosely with totals of 100-90, 99-91, and 99-91.

After the contest, Mosley Jr. said: “This fight showed me that I still have room to sharpen up a bit.

“I only had three weeks to prepare, so all things considered, I feel like I got the job done.

“He’s fought with some tough guys, so I knew this would be a hard fight.

“I wanted to get a big KO in front of the hometown crowd and make a statement. I was willing to be a lot riskier.

“My dream is to become a world champion, and I will do it.”

As a result of the defeat, Lozano dropped to 33-11 with 24 KOs.

Undercard action

Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (21-2, 16 KOs) of Rialto showed off his impressive skills with a stunning second-round knockout of Jerson Ortiz (17-7, 8 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua.

Scheduled as a 10-round flyweight bout, Sandoval took care of business with a power shot to the body at 2:46 in the second round that sent Ortiz to the mat.

“This fight proves that I am a top-level flyweight,” said Ricardo Sandoval. “I’m ready to take on more prominent names in my division.

“I want the bigger fights. I had watched a couple of his videos before. So I knew he was a dirty fighter. I had told the referee about the head butting, so he was aware.”

Opening up the DAZN broadcast, Rowdy “Legend” Montgomery (9-4-1, 6 KOs) of Victorville defeated the resilient Christian “Ruso” Olivas (22-9, 19 KOs).

Olivas of San Ysidro suffered his ninth loss in an eight-round super middleweight match. Montgomery won via unanimous decision.

Furthermore, for the Nery vs. Hovhannisyan preliminary bouts, Asa “Ace” Stevens (4-0, 2 KO) of Waianae, Hawaii, added a knockout to his record with a victory over Jenn Gonzalez (9-17-1, 5 KOs) of Santa Teresa, Nicaragua.

Gonzalez quit on the stool after the second round.

