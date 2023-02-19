Boxing News: Nonito Donaire switch / Inoue fights for brothers belt

Despite what the World Boxing Council announced, Nonito Donaire will no longer clash with Jason Moloney for the vacant WBC bantamweight title.

Following the decision by two-time Donaire foe Naoya Inoue to move up after he became undisputed against Paul Butler, the ‘Filipino Flash’ was declared next in line.

WBC chiefs put forward Donaire and Maloney during the open sessions of the mandatories in the main room of the WBC Convention.

Nonito Donaire title shot

The WBC Board of Governors voted to order them to fight in a final elimination for the winner to fight for the WBC vacant world title.

Several steps have gotten in the way since, as the WBC outlined.

Firstly, another final elimination was ordered between Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai vs Reymart Gaballo to determine the second mandatory fighter of the division.

Secondly, Inoue will challenge Stephen Fulton for The WBC Super Bantamweight championship.

Thirdly, Jason Maloney has decided not to fight against Donaire and will fight for another organization.

Meanwhile, Nawaphon and Gaballo have reached an agreement and will fight on a date to be determined. Emmanuel Rodriguez will be fighting for another organization.

With all these considerations, the WBC has ordered Nonito Donaire to fight Alexandro Santiago for the WBC bantamweight championship.

The winner committed to fighting against the winner of Nawaphon vs Gaballo.

Bantamweight

One of Inoue’s other titles registered with the WBA has also been settled for a vacant championship clash.

At 41 years young, Venezuelan fighter Liborio Solis is preparing for another world title fight. The Maracay-born fighter will face Japan’s Takuma Inoue, 14 years younger, on April 18, in a fight that will have the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight (118 lbs.) title at stake.

Inoue is the second challenger in that division, and Solis is ranked third. Ironically, Inoue is also the younger brother of Naoya.

“It’s one more challenge in my life. We face it as it comes. We’re going all out,” Solis said. “I have been patiently waiting for a new title opportunity.”

On Inoue, Solis added: “I know he is the brother of a great boxer. That’s all I’m interested in knowing about him.

“I just tell him to prepare well because I’ll be ready to give him a war.”

“I’m a very experienced man in significant bouts. I dreamed of going to Japan again, and it came to me. Now I hope to go and do the best I know how to do, which is to fight.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.