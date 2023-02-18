Paulie Malignaggi talks Feb 22 ProBox TV event

Boxing legend Paulie Malignaggi is eager to see the upcoming Wednesday, February 22nd, ProBoxTV.com card, as he is not just a broadcaster for ProBox TV, but a fan of the product as well.

The main event which will see Mexican super middleweight Manuel Gallegos taking on Richard Vansiclen is a bout that should create a super middleweight contender.

Gallegos recently beat a solid fighter in Kevin Newman II, whereas VanSiclen upset Hakim Lopez en route to this main-event fight.

“Vansiclen is a tough game fighter who really comes to fight. He has a great story behind him and he has a lot of heart. Vansiclen upset the odds last time out against Hakim Lopez, and he deserved that victory,” explained the hall-of-famer, nicknamed the Magic Man when talking about the main event.

“I’ve watched Gallegos and he is an action fighter, which is what ProBox TV is all about, guys that come to fight and Gallegos is one of them. It’s a close fight and I expect it to be an entertaining fight for the fans to enjoy.”

The undercard will feature a deep stable of ProBoxTV’s Future Stars of the sport which include super middleweight Najee Lopez, middleweight Darrelle Valsaint, and junior middleweight Marques Valle, all of whom have been deemed Future Stars by the ProBox TV hierarchy.

“Darrelle Valsaint is coming off the Tokyo Olympics with a lot of momentum. I think Valsaint is a real talent, he’s the full package. Darrelle is an exciting, great combination puncher with excellent fundamentals, Brooklyn native Malignaggi, who ascended to the stars himself in the boxing world, becoming a two-weight world champion.

“Najee Lopez has moved down in weight from cruiserweight and I believe we’re going to see a completely different animal. He was excellent at cruiser [weight], but at 175 this kid really is something special. Marques Valle is a machine, a really strong fighter that puts forth constant pressure with a massive punch output.

“They all have live opponents so these fights should all be great developmental fights and exciting to watch free on ProBox TV’s YouTube channel.”

