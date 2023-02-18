Hideous Floyd Mayweather undercard a disgrace to his legacy

Floyd Mayweather will spearhead an event on February 25 that does little to appease those opposed to his continuation of gracing the ring.

Mayweather, who turns 46 the day before his exhibition with a UK TV whose claim to fame is ‘getting mortally drunk’ for a living.

The undercard confirmation from event organizers came this week. It’s since been branded a disgrace to the Boxing Hall of Famer’s legacy.

Packed with talentless influencers, MMA fighters, and reality stars, the whole bill is everything the sport is fighting against.

The involvement of social media and the like is degrading boxing purity. To the point where a new generation of fans is being lost.

Floyd Mayweather undercard

In his role as one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of gloves, Floyd Mayweather should know better than to accept involvement in something as hideous as this.

A female exhibition quoted as being “between two of the baddest women to ever appear on reality television” says it all.

The fact the O2 Arena in London will host and that the promoter expects fans to fork out Pay Per View for the privilege is dumbfounding.

Entitled “Royal Pain,” possibly due to the venue where the King of England lives, Mayweather must be feeling the pain of being on top billing.

Why Floyd continues to put himself in this position is a head-scratcher. He could do so much more and face massive combat stars worldwide instead of lowering himself to these standards.

As always with Floyd, money talks and is the only defining factor.

Z-listers

Having Floyd Mayweather on the same fight poster as Celebrity Big Brother contestants, ‘fashionistas,’ and bottom-of-the-barrel Z-listers is a sad sight.

There’s one tiny saving grace to the undercard. That will be a four-round cruiserweight fight featuring Florida-based power-punching professional boxer Ulysses “Monster” Diaz competing.

But even then, Diaz is not facing anyone who could improve his position in the rankings.

In addition, the pay-per-view portion will begin with Vegas via Detroit’s Kevin Johnson. Again, he’s not facing a boxer but taking on an MMA fighter.

The card also sees a Muay Thai fight an MMA veteran over four light heavyweight rounds.

Even with Floyd Mayweather topping the bill, this who scenario will be a tough sell to bonafide boxing fans.

Roll on permanent retirement.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Furthermore, follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, and Twitter.