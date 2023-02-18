Deontay Wilder confirms fourth Tyson Fury fight is ‘coming around’

Deontay Wilder has confirmed he will face Tyson Fury for a fourth time after the pair fought out a heavyweight trilogy saga for the ages.

“The Bronze Bomber” emerged as a solid option for Fury if a fight with Oleksandr Usyk falls apart for the spring. However, Wilder admitted he is fielding offers from many other promoters and opponents.

Wilder is yet to officially enter training camp, leaving any hopes Fury has of calling up his old foe dwindling by the day.

Not to be deterred, the American says he will be in the opposite corner to Fury again during his career. He also wants to face Usyk when the time is right.

Deontay Wilder confirms Fury fight is on the cards

“These fights are coming around. that [fourth Tyson Fury fight] won’t be too short either,” Wilder told 78SportsTV.

“The Usyk fight, all that stuff, it’s coming around,” he added. “Everything is coming around like it’s supposed to. That’s why we’re lining everything up and doing what we have to do.

“I think this year and next year are going to be amazing. I only have a short time left, and then I’m out of here. When I’m gone, I’m gone.”

Wilder still expects to arrange a mandated WBC heavyweight eliminator despite a long delay, with a date in March passing by and May under a cloud.

Wilder vs Ruiz

World Boxing News reported that Wilder vs Ruiz could still happen on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas, depending on what happens with Canelo Alvarez.

Currently, Canelo is lining up a return to Mexico against British foe John Ryder. If that happens, it’s hard to see how Nevada can host another Pay Per View on the same night.

This could be where the prolonged wait is coming from where Wilder vs Ruiz is concerned. Months have elapsed since the pair booked their places in the WBC bracket.

The winner of the WBC-sanctioned collision will eventually face Fury or Usyk, with the WBC hopeful Al Haymon can finally arrange the long-winded battle for the number one spot.

Unless Wilder gets back in the gym soon, though, he’s likely to be out until at least June. At 37, that’s not ideal when you’ve only fought three times since 2020.

There’s also the fact Wilder is talking about the possibility of fighting UFC star Francis Ngannou. That could mean his head is no longer entirely in the game.

