Mexican Manuel Gallegos faces Richard Vansiclen on Feb 22

Mexican super middleweight Manuel Gallegos takes on undefeated Richard Vansiclen on ProBox TV, on a night that features some of the network’s hottest prospects.

Gallegos holds an impressive 19-1 record with 16 of his wins coming inside the scheduled distance. Vansiclen, 13-0, 6KOs upset the odds last time out, besting Hakim Lopez over 8 rounds to claim a unanimous decision victory.

Boxing legend Paulie Malignaggi, who was present at Vansiclen’s last outing, gave his take on the fight.

The Magic Man stated, “Vansiclen is a tough game fighter who really comes to fight. He has a great story behind him and he has a lot of heart. Vansiclen upset the odds last time out against Hakim Lopez, and he deserved that victory.

“I’ve watched Gallegos and he is an action fighter, which is what ProBox TV is all about. The guys come to fight and Gallegos is one of them. It’s a close fight and I expect it to be an entertaining fight for the fans to enjoy.

The supporting cast of Future Stars on ProBox TV includes the highly-rated trio of Najee Lopez, Darrelle Valsaint, and Marques Valle who all have been deemed Future Stars by the ProBox TV hierarchy.

Brooklyn native Malignaggi, who descended to the stars himself in the boxing world, becoming a two-weight world champion gave his assessment of the trio.

Malignaggi said, “Darrelle Valsaint is coming off the Tokyo Olympics with a lot of momentum. I think Valsaint is a real talent, he’s the full package. Darrelle is an exciting, great combination puncher with excellent fundamentals.

“Najee Lopez has moved down in weight from cruiserweight and I believe we’re going to see a completely different animal. He was excellent at cruiser, but at 175 this kid really is something special.

“Marques Valle is a machine, a really strong fighter that is constant pressure with a massive punch output. They all have live opponents so these fights should all be great developmental fights and exciting to watch free on ProBox TV’s YouTube channel.”

