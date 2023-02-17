Luis Nery, Azat Hovhannisyan all set for weekend war

With only days left for their WBC Super Bantamweight Eliminator main event, Luis “Pantera” Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico and Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) of Los Angeles by way of Yerevan, Armenia hosted a press conference today to discuss their 12-round fight.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, February 18 at Fox Theater Pomona and is presented in association with Zanfer Boxing. The event will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.

Also on hand were members of the undercard to give comments. In the co-main event, Shane Mosley, Jr. (18-4, 10 KOs) will fight in a 10-round super middleweight fight against Chihuahua, Mexico’s Mario “Aguila” Lozano (33-10, 24 KOs). Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (20-2, 15 KOs) of Rialto will participate in a 10-round flyweight bout against Jerson Ortiz (17-6, 8 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua. Opening up the DAZN broadcast, Rowdy “Legend” Montgomery (8-4-1, 6 KOs) of Victorville will face Christian “Ruso” Olivas (22-8, 19 KOs) of San Ysidro in an eight-round super middleweight match.

This is what the participants had to say:

LUIS “PANTERA” NERY, FORMER TWO-DIVISION WORLD CHAMPION:

“First and foremost I would like to thank Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN for making this fight a possibility. I feel very happy to return to the ring for a big event that awaits for us on Saturday. I want to thank Zanfer Boxing, Fernando Beltran, and Abraham Perez for always supporting me.

“It’s going to be a great fight. Azat is a great fighter. I have been watching him for a long time. He is a strong fighter – he throws punches and has resilience in the ring and has never been knocked out before. These are the types of challenges that I like to have that make me a better fighter.”

AZAT “CRAZY A” HOVHANNISYAN, SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD TITLE CONTENDER:

“Hello everyone, I am in good shape, I had a very good training camp. Everything is very good. We are ready for February 18.

I know Luis Nery. He is a good fighter with a good left hand. I have a great new coach named Julian Chua. We are ready to put on a good show.”

SHANE MOSLEY, JR., SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT FIGHTER:

“I’m feeling great. I want to thank Golden Boy, Oscar, DAZN, the Fox Theater and to everyone involved. I am very excited to be fighting in my hometown – where I was born, where I grew up. It’s an honor to fight here and hopefully I get to do it again in the future.

“I have a good, strong veteran in front of me coming after me, trying to deter me in my hometown that I have to defend. And if all goes well, keep pushing up the ladder like Bernard said. I thank you guys for being here. It’s going to be a great night.”

MARIO “AGUILA” LOZANO, SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT FIGHTER:

“Good afternoon and thank you for the opportunity. We feel very good. We had a good preparation for this fight. When they offered us this fight, it gave us great pleasure to know they had considered us for a great fighter like Shane Mosley, Jr. We are ready to leave everything on the ring.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS:

“This main event fight was made by the actual fighters positioning themselves, and putting themselves in this place. This is an eliminator for the WBC – we have the No. 1 and No. 2 fighting each other which is unheard of in boxing these days – but that’s what Luis Nery and Azat Hovhannisyan bring to the table. They are old school, they are fighters who understand exactly what it takes to become a world champion. It’s never an easy road. But winning, and going down that road and performing gets you to the big prize of winning a world title.”

BERNARD HOPKINS, GOLDEN BOY PARTNER:

“You fight inside the ring, we fight outside for you. We’re rooting for you to get to the top of the ladder. Golden Boy is here to stay. We have an exciting fight night with this eliminator. All fighters should be working towards elimination, to bigger venues, to bigger crowds, to bigger opportunities.”

MAURICIO LOPEZ DE CARDENAS, ZANFER BOXING:

“On behalf of Fernando Beltran and the Zanfer Boxing team I want to thank Oscar and the Golden Boy team, DAZN, the media and the fans for this. It feels great to be back in the United States with Luis Nery.

“Nery has had a very good preparation for this fight. He spent an enormous time away from his family and friends to train in Mexico City for this fight. We are very sure that Nery is prepared for this fight and is ready to fight anyone.”