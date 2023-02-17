Diabolical opponent records shade Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury PPV

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fight on February 26, which amounts to the most pointless Pay Per View fight in the sport’s history.

Looking at both fighters’ opponent win records says a lot. Between them, the YouTuber and brother of the heavyweight champion have defeated foes totaling 35 wins and 178 losses.

The bitter pill that the WBC will rank the winner after the fight is another dumbfounding trigger about this meaningless boxing match.

Fans expecting to get their money’s worth from a $50 PPV price will be hard-pressed to do so in the current climate.

It asks how ESPN+ decided it was a good idea to back this Saudi Arabia event between an influencer and a novice. That can only be down to social media followers.

Anyone tuning in to see two good boxers trade blows will be bitterly disappointed.

Jake Paul’s boxing record

For his money, Paul boasts a “professional” record of 6-0 with four knockouts as he plows out a boxing career facing nobodies.

His latest win against the oldest swinger in town, Anderson Silva, remains his only claim to fame inside the ropes. The fact Silva was almost 50 seems to have been overlooked.

Paul began his attempts to be known as a boxer in January 2020 against a fellow debutant. It hasn’t gotten much better. A mixture of past-it MMA fighters who never boxed was blended with those equally over the hill or underqualified.

The World Boxing Council, once the most respected organization in the sport, has since downgraded its status by agreeing to rank “The Problem Child” if he beats Fury.

However, on the face of it, Fury’s record is worse than Paul’s.

Tommy Fury’s C.V. is worse

Hailing from Manchester, England, Tyson’s brother flirted with the amateur boxing game before turning pro in 2018. He won by a decision but has failed to build on the caliber of his opponents since.

This begs the question of limited abilities. Otherwise, Fury would be upping his opponents to build on his early wins.

In 2021, he fought three times, including his US debut on Paul’s undercard, earning his seventh victory against Anthony Taylor. He most recently shut out Daniel Bocianski over six rounds last April on the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte undercard.

Fury, a former Love Island TV star, is ready for his most significant moment in what is not seen as a bonafide boxing match by the vast majority in the sport.

The whole fight is purposeless other than making money from social media followers.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.