Heavyweight David Adeleye eyes first pro belt on Friday night

David Adeleye aims to join the heavyweight title-holders when he fights for a first professional belt on Friday against Dmytro Bezus at York Hall, live on BT Sport.

Both unbeaten heavies hold a record of 10-0 heading into a challenge for the vacant WBO European title. The Londoner tops the KO-count with nine against the Ukrainians five stoppages, while it is a first 10-round encounter for both men.

Riga resident Bezus will enjoy a couple of inches height advantage over Adeleye, making him a taller order for Big D’s maiden title tilt that will headline the BT Sport 2 card, which begins at 7pm.

Title action is also the order of the night for Waterlooville lightweight Mark Chamberlain, who will make a first defence of his IBF European title against the Italian Vairo Lenti.

Lenti holds a record of 10-4-1, so has the edge in experience and carries a reputation for being a stubborn, tough customer. The 11-0 Chamberlain is known to be a formidable puncher, but he put a valuable 10 rounds in the bank last time out against the Spaniard Marc Vidal to win his belt.

Chamberlain, tipped to take on fellow Queensberry lightweight Sam Noakes in the future, has an eye on British honours and has expressed a willingness to fight the winner of the forthcoming Gavin Gwynn-Craig Woodruff title collision.

The third championship fight of the night comes at super lightweight, with stylish southpaw Henry Turner making a first defence of his WBC International Silver title against the Spaniard Zeus de Armas.

‘The Showman’ Turner won his belt over in Dubai back in November when he overcame the adversity of being tangled up in the ropes and suffering a number of free shots, before poleaxing his opponent Jorge Abel Bermudez with a straight knockout moments later.

Thrilling super featherweight prospect Royston Barney-Smith (4-0, 2 KOs) will be looking to make it a knockout treble in his fifth four-rounder after scoring quickfire stoppages in his last two fights, while Northampton super welterweight Carl Fail (7-0, 2) will have his second fight under the Queensberry banner, also over four.

Nottingham light heavyweight Ezra Taylor (4-0, 3) will have his second six-rounder, with Loughton super bantamweight Adan Mohamed (7-0, 2) also fighting over six. Batley super lightweight Amaar Akbar (4-0) and Penge cruiserweight Aloys Youmbi (2-1, 2) will both fight in four round contests.

Weigh-in Results

Vacant WBO European Heavyweight Championship

10 x 3 Minute Rounds

David Adeleye 234lbs 5 ounces

Dmytro Bezus 264lbs 6 ounces

IBF European Lightweight Championship

10 x 3 Minute Rounds @135lbs

Mark Chamberlain 134lbs 4 ounces

Vairo Lenti 134lbs 7 ounces

WBC International Silver Super-Lightweight Championship

10 x 3 Minute Rounds @ 140lbs

Henry Turner 139lbs 9 ounces

Zeus De Armas 140lbs

6 x 3 Minute rounds Super Welterweight contest

Carl Fail 157lbs 7 ounces

Serge Ambono 156lbs 7 ounces

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Bantamweight Contest

Chris Bourke 120lbs 9 ounces

Darwin Martinez 123lbs 4 ounces

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Featherweight Contest

Royston Barney Smith 133lbs 1 ounce

Lesther Lara 132lbs

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Bantamweight Contest

Adan Mohammed 125lbs 2 ounces

Francisco Rodriguez to weigh-in tomorrow

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Cruiserweight Contest

Aloys Youmbi 201lbs 4 ounces

Jiri Krejci 197lbs 2 ounces

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Light-Heavyweight Contest

Ezra Taylor 180lbs

Opponent to weigh-in tomorrow