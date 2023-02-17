Gilberto Ramirez vs Gabe Rosado finds a home for March 18

The Walter Pyramid in Long Beach will host the “can’t miss” matchup featuring former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (44-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico and Philadelphia’s Gabriel “King” Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs).

The tough, Mexico vs. Puerto Rico 12-round light heavyweight matchup is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 18 and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.

Tickets for Zurdo vs. Rosado go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10:00 a.m. PST and are priced at $150, $100, $80, $50 and $30 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at LongBeachState.com/GoldenBoy and GoldenBoyPromotions.com

Returning for redemption after his loss against William Zepeda in October 2022, former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-3-1, 15 KOs) will face former world title challenger Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) as the co-main event. The two veterans will participate in a 12-round lightweight fight.

“I am ready to come back and show fans that I still have what it takes to be at the top,” said Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. “Mercito Gesta is no easy foe, but I am sure we’re going to put on a great show on March 18. Thank you to Golden Boy and my manager, Rick Mirigian.”

“First of all, thank you to Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya, and my Manager Neil Macasadia for this opportunity to face Joseph Diaz, Jr., a true champion and warrior on March 18,” said Mercito Gesta.

“I continue to train with my dad, Anecito Gesta, my coach, Marvin Somodio, and my team. I will be ready for the challenge. You will see two hungry warriors in the ring and we will put on a great show for the fans around the world. To all my countrymen and women in the Philippines and fans all around the world, I fight for you. I can’t wait for the opening bell.”