Shane Mosley Jr. bolsters Nery vs Hovhannisyan bill

The undercard for Nery vs. Hovhannisyan has been finalized to support a main event matchup with potential “fight of the year” contender status written all over it.

Former two-division world champion Luis “Pantera” Nery (33-1, 25 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico and Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs) of Los Angeles by way of Yerevan, Armenia will fight in a 12-round WBC Super Bantamweight Title Eliminator match to get one step closer to a coveted opportunity to fight for a world championship.

The event, presented in association with Zanfer Boxing, is scheduled to take place at Fox Theater Pomona and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.

In the co-main event, Shane Mosley, Jr. (18-4, 10 KOs) will return to the ring after successfully defeating Gabe Rosado via majority decision last April 2022. Mosley, Jr. will fight in a 10-round super middleweight fight against Chihuahua, Mexico’s Mario “Aguila” Lozano (33-10, 24 KOs). Lozano is coming off of a long layoff after a valiant effort against Liam “Beefy” Smith in August 2019.

Tickets for Nery vs. Hovhannisyan are on sale and are priced at $125, $75 and $50 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at GoldenBoyPromotions.com or FoxPomona.com.

Also on the DAZN card, Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (20-2, 15 KOs) of Rialto will participate in a 10-round flyweight bout against Jerson Ortiz (17-6, 8 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua.

Sandoval will be attempting to avenge his loss against David Jimenez last July 2022. Opening up the DAZN broadcast, Rowdy “Legend” Montgomery (8-4-1, 6 KOs) of Victorville will face Christian “Ruso” Olivas (22-8, 19 KOs) of San Ysidro in an eight-round super middleweight match.

For the Nery vs. Hovhannisyan preliminary bouts, Asa “Ace” Stevens (3-0, 1 KO) of Waianae, Hawaii will fight Cesar Sustaita (3-6, 3 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico in a four-round super bantamweight match.

His Hawaiian counterpart, Dalis Kaleiopu (3-0, 3 KOs), also of Waianae will face Erick Garcia (4-3, 1 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a four-round lightweight fight. Opening up the night, Odessa, Ukraine’s Andrii Novytski will make his pro-debut against Gabriel Costa (1-3) of Woburn, Missouri in a four-round heavyweight scrap.