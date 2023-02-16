‘Right Hook Roxy’ added to Broner vs Williams Pay Per View

One of boxing most highly decorated amateurs, 21-year-old Iyana Verduzco, known as “Right Hook Roxy”, will be making her professional boxing debut live on BLK Prime PPV from The Gateway Center @ College Park, GA.

Verduzco will be campaigning at featherweight and will square off against Jessica Emerick (1-0-1, 1 KO) in a scheduled 4-round bout.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com, with prices ranging from $40 to $400. This event is promoted by Christy Martin Promotions and BLK Prime. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. ET with the first fight starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Broner vs. Williams Jr. will broadcast worldwide via digital Pay-Per-View on BLKPrime.com and PPV.com for $39.99. In addition, the PPV event will be distributed by Integrated Sports Media and be available throughout North America via cable and satellite PPV on iN DEMAND, DIRECTV, DISH, SHAW, and ROGERS. The PPV telecast will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. A live PPV preshow starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Iyana, who was a 21-time national champion, stands at 5’3” and fights out of the southpaw stance. Her amateur record was an astonishing 101 wins with only 6 defeats. She was a 3-time International Gold Medalist.

She has been honing her skills for years, training tirelessly to make her dream of becoming a professional boxer a reality. And now, the moment she has worked so hard for has finally arrived.

“I’m excited to finally be making my professional debut after many years in the amateurs,” said Verduzco, who is trained by her mom Gloria. “I have big dreams to become the face of women’s boxing and I know with hard work, that dream can become a reality. I’m thankful to BLK Prime for giving me this opportunity and I promise to bring an explosive fight for the fans.

Her opponent, Jessica Emerick, may have an undefeated record, but Iyana is ready to show what she’s made of. She is confident in her abilities and has been preparing tirelessly for this moment. With lightning-fast reflexes, technical prowess, and a heart of a champion, Iyana is poised to make a lasting impression on the world of boxing.

“Emerick is going to be a tough fight because I know she’s been training hard for this moment as well.” continued Verduzco. “I’m expecting this fight to be a war and I want all the fans watching to know we women can bring excitement to the ring as well. My goal is to make a statement in this fight by scoring a knockout.”

This is just the beginning for Iyana Verduzco. Her debut on February 25 will be the first step in what promises to be a long and illustrious career. She is an inspiration to young women everywhere, proving that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

Don’t miss your chance to see “Right Hook Roxy” in action and be a part of the unforgettable moment when a young woman makes her mark on the sport of boxing.