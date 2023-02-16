Joe Joyce promises explosive night as heavyweight title shot looms

Heavyweight giants Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang will provide an explosive encounter on Saturday, April 15, says the home fighter.

“Big Juggernaut” Joyce has been one fight away from a world title shot for his last couple of bouts. He hopes this latest offering will be the final one.

Joyce could face Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk later this year. However, the WBO’s interim ruler is looking to be impressive live on BT Sport.

“You can expect a lot of big bangs from myself and Zhilei!” predicted Joyce.

“It is going to be a great, great fight. You haven’t seen me against a tall southpaw yet and someone who can hit and test my chin.”

Joe Joyce

Joyce added his lack of trouble with left-handers: “You will see if I can knock him down and see how our styles gel. It will be explosive.

“I don’t think it is going the distance as I know what to do with southpaws, so it should be good.”

Zhang defeated Filip Hrgovic in his last outing despite not getting the decision. The Joyce fight proves both men are not avoiding tests in their respective bids to face a world champion.

Undercard

Also featuring at the Copper Box will be the return of Denzel Bentley with a defense of his British middleweight title against Scottish challenger Kieran Smith.

Peacock Gym puncher Bentley is back fighting in London after his unsuccessful WBO world title tilt against Janibek Alimkhanuly in November.

Commonwealth, super bantamweight champion Dennis McCann will make a first defense of the title he won by defeating Joe Ham last time.

His Queensberry iBox Gym teammate Sam Noakes is defending his WBC International Silver and Commonwealth lightweight titles.

Super lightweight Sonny Liston Ali will fight in a six-rounder with Dagenham super welterweight Joel Kodua fighting over four.

Further exciting additions to the card will be announced shortly. Get Joyce vs Zhang tickets available from ticketmaster.co.uk.

