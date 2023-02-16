Greg Outlaw battles Willie Shaw this Saturday in Maryland

On Saturday night, February 18th, Jeter Promotions returns to the Hall at Live! Casino Hotel Maryland with a huge night of boxing that will be headlined by an eight-round bout featuring popular junior welterweight Greg Outlaw taking on Willie Shaw.

It is expected that Jeter Promotions will have their 10th consecutive capacity crowd at The Hall at Live!.

Outlaw of Bowie, Maryland is 11-1 with six knockouts. The 29 year-old Outlaw is a seven year professional who has defeated Kashon Hutchinson (2-0), Mack Allison IV (8-1), Edgar Torres (8-1), and Jonathan Montrel (12-0). Outlaw is coming off an explosive first-round stoppage over Wilfrido Buelvas on November 19th in Washington, D.C.

Shaw of Vallejo, California is 14-4 with 10 knockouts. The 30 year-old Shaw is a six-year veteran who has victories over Leonard Davis (1-0-2), Giovannie Gonzalez (4-1) and Antonio Flores (8-2). Shaw is coming off a loss to Andrew Rodgers on September 17, 2022 in Murraysville, PA.

Seeing action in a six-round bout, will be rising junior welterweight Joseph Veazey taking on Danny Murray for the ABF Mid-Atlantic Title.

Veazey, who has started to establish himself as one of the best prospects in the 140-lb. division, has a record of 8-0 with five knockouts. The 24 year-old from Baltimore is coming off an impressive outing as he took out Rashad Kilpatrick (5-1) in two rounds on October 15th at Live! Casino.

Murray of Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey is 6-6. The 31 year-old has wins over undefeated fighters Kenny Robles (2-0) and Valerio Nocera (3-0-1).. Murray is coming off a unanimous decision win over Michael Gibbons on August 28, 2022 in Camden, New Jersey.

A massive undercard featuring some of the best talent in the beltway has been assembled.

In Six-Round Bouts:

Jaqeem Hutcherson (6-1-1) of Capitol Heights, Maryland take on Prentice Canada (4-8-1, 2 KO) of Saint Louis, Missouri in a trilogy fight that will be contested for the ABF Atlantic featherweight title.

AJ Williams (6-2, 2 KOs) of Baltimore will fight Derrick Vann (3-6) of Philadelphia in a super middleweight fight.

Colby Madison (10-4-2, 6 KOs) of Baltimore fights Darryl Clark (2-2, 1 KO) of Houston, TX in a heavyweight battle.

Vitali Gubkin (5-3-1,4 KOs) of Alexandria, Virginia battles Christopher Brooker (16-12, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia in a super middleweight clash.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Vincent Mosca (1-0) of Nottingham, Maryland will take on Albert Talley of Gouverneur, New York in a light heavyweight contest.

Francis Oran (1-0, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA takes on Charles Johnson (2-6, 1 KO) 0f Upper Marlboro, Maryland in a heavyweight bout.

Jeffrey Yu (1-0, 1 KO) of Vienna, Virginia takes on debuting Cary Caprio in a super featherweight affair.

Francis Scarboto Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs) of Cheverly, Maryland will square off with debuting Jorge Osvaldo Bargallo Perez of Cape Coral, Florida in a super featherweight bout.

Ahmad Jones (3-0, 2 KOs) of Baltimore takes on Michael Crain (4-5-2, 1 KO) of Smyrna, Delaware in a super lightweight fight.

Michah Terrill of Landover, Maryland makes his pro debut against Kenyan Williams (0-3) of Winchester, Virginia in a light heavyweight bout.

Ervin Fuller of Fort Washington, Maryland will take on Alejandro Leon of Deerfield, Florida in a battle pro debuting super bantamweights/

Tickets for this great night of boxing are priced at $65-$250.

The HALL at LIVE! is a 75,000-square-foot, three-story multi-use concert and event venue that features some of the nation’s best touring acts, comedians, championship boxing and other show-stopping entertainment.

With a capacity of up to 4,800 persons, the state-of-the-art performance venue features three levels of seating: a main orchestra level, intimate loge-level boxes and a plush VIP Level with private bar, lounge and balcony.

Each of these options afford spectacular views and immerse audiences in audio visual systems unparalleled in the region.

The $10 million state-of-the-art audio and visual system provides absolute acoustic perfection combined with stunning visual displays. The built-in performance stage, surrounded by massive, high resolution LED screens, is 60 feet wide by 40 feet deep and, from a technological standpoint, rivals the largest and most advanced performance venues anywhere.

The HALL is the largest theater in any casino in the state of Maryland, as well as in Anne Arundel County. The HALL at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland is located at 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, Maryland 21076.