Exclusive: Jesus Saracho on upset win, Prograis, Broner and Taylor

World Boxing News caught up with super lightweight contender Jesus Saracho on all things 140 pounds following his latest win.

Saracho claimed the biggest scalp of his career on January 25 when upsetting Cesar Francis on a ProBox bill at Whitesands Events Center in Plant City.

Despite being the pre-fight underdog, Saracho says he knew going in there was an opportunity for him to shine.

Jesus Saracho WBN interview

“I was very content that the fight was made. I showed that I am not just a puncher and can also box,” Saracho told World Boxing News exclusively.

“He [Francis] was favored, in my opinion, because he entered the fight world ranked. And that no one knew who Jesus Saracho was at that moment.”

After ten rounds, Saracho took a unanimous decision, with two of the cards as close as they could be without being a draw.

“I think I won at least seven to eight rounds, but in the end, I was the clear winner,” pointed out the 21-year-old southpaw before responding to a question regarding a potential second fight.

“Honestly, I have no idea, but if my team reached a good agreement for a rematch, I would be ready.”

Moving onto the world title level and with titles vacant at his weight, Saracho was asked if he’d take a title shot at the moment.

“I would prefer to wait and allow my body to mature physically.”

Josh Taylor still holds the WBO version despite losing three of his straps after the controversial Jack Catterall fight. Saracho aired his views on UK fans calling the clash a robbery.

“The fight between Taylor and Cattrell was a close fight. I thought Taylor did just enough to win,” he stated before addressing the twice-postponed and now scrapped rematch between the pair.

“I don’t have a comment on the cancellations. Each team knows what’s best for its fighter.”

Adrien Broner comeback

With Adrien Broner returning to action later this month, another big name could be in the division. Saracho gave his thoughts on whether Broner could ever get back to his best after a long layoff.

“It’s hard to come back after long stints of inactivity. It’s even harder [not impossible] to win a world title after being out of the ring for so long.”

On whether Broner would have a chance against WBC champion Regis Prograis, Saracho added: “No doubt I would pick Prograis as he is the current WBC world champion and much more active.”

In conclusion, Saracho remains focused on a world title shot further down the line and hopes to stay active in the meantime.

“I want to fight on big events and stay on the path to fight for a world title eventually. I hope to be back in the ring by the end of March or the month of April.”

