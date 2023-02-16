Deontay Wilder has a cracked skull that ‘cracked like an egg’ when the former heavyweight champion fought rival Tyson Fury.

That’s the view of John Fury, an ex-boxer and father of “The Gypsy King.”

Having defeated Wilder twice, once in 2020 and again in 2021, Fury engaged in warfare with the American puncher. Both men hit the canvas several times and endured massive shots to the head.

Their last battle was voted Fight of the Year, with a fourth meeting on the cards shortly.

Deontay Wilder alternative

As World Boxing News reported, Wilder is the next choice for Fury to fight at Wembley if Oleksandr Usyk cannot agree on terms.

Fury and Usyk are due to collide for the undisputed title, with promoter Frank Warren holding talks with Alexander Krassyuk on Wednesday evening.

However, if Usyk vs Fury fails to halt the current stalemate, Wilder will undoubtedly get the call for a Wembley showdown.

If that scenario transpires, John fears for Wilder as he says Tyson significantly damaged the five-year reigning WBC titleholder.

“I’m worried about him fighting Wilder because I’m afraid of him killing Wilder,” Fury told The Mirror via freebets.com.

“Wilder’s got a cracked skull. His skull is cracked like an egg. That kind of thing can’t be repaired, so if Tyson hits him again, he could kill him.”

Continuing on the Fury vs Wilder trilogy being one-sided, John doesn’t see a fourth installment as needed, despite the 2021 honors.

Wilder will get hurt in the fourth Fury fight

“So I’ve said, ‘unless you want a funeral on your hands and the death of Deontay Wilder, keep from him.’

“He’s beaten him three times and massacred him each time. He beat him [in the first fight, which was scored a draw] when he’d just lost eight-stone. He’d been out of the ring for three years.

“He poses no threat. The only danger he poses is Tyson killing him. That danger and smoke, we don’t want.

“Let him go faff about with these blokes he can hit once. They’ll lay on the floor and carry on. He’s no good to Tyson.

“I don’t want to go to my grave knowing my son’s killed somebody,” concluded Fury.

Fury vs Wilder is in the pipeline whether John likes it or not, though. A WBC heavyweight title final eliminator for the mandatory position has already been ordered.

If Fury comes through Usyk and Wilder beats Andy Ruiz Jr., WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman will reorder the fight at the earliest convenience.

