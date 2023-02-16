Danny O’Connor added to Callum Walsh undercard in Boston

Boston Boxing Hero Danny O’Connor, (30-3, 11 KOs), will make his long-awaited return to the ring in a super welterweight clash against Luis ‘Vicious’ Garcia, (13-1-1, 9 KOs), of Richmond, CA on the Eve of St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 16 at the Agganis Arena on the campus of Boston University.

Presented in association with Murphys Boxing, the scheduled eight-rounder is featured on the heralded Hollywood Fight Nights – Boston: Walsh vs. Ruiz event presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions and broadcast live globally on UFC FIGHT PASS (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT).

“I’m excited to come back and fight in Boston, where I’ve fought so many times before,” said O’Connor. “I’m looking forward to being back in the ring and putting on a show for my hometown fans.”

Stated Ken Casey from Murphys Boxing, “We are happy to continue to support Danny in his career. This is a great opportunity for him to fight on a tremendous show at the Agganis Arena.”

Said Tom Loeffler, “We are excited to announce the addition of Danny O’Connor to the March 16th show at Agganis Arena. Danny has headlined many shows in Boston and he will be in a featured bout on UFC Fight Pass. His return will draw a wealth of fans and it’s great to be working together with Ken Casey of Murphys Boxing to present this fight.”

One of Boston’s most popular and exciting fighters and a staple of St. Patrick’s Day boxing events, O’Connor will be hitting the ring following a five-year absence punctuated by four dominant, consecutive victories.

Currently working as a firefighter in Denver, CO, O’Connor’s highly anticipated return to Boston recalls his immense popularity with sports fans selling out venues including the TD Garden for his memorable fights.

In his last outing on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2018, the hard-hitting southpaw won a ten-round unanimous decision over Steve Claggett in front of a huge crowd of supporters at the House of Blues in Boston.

Luis Garcia heads into the St. Patrick’s Day event fight against O’Connor riding a six-fight winning streak, the last four victories coming by knockout.

Hollywood Fight Nights – Boston: Walsh vs. Ruiz is headlined by a ten-round junior welterweight battle between Fast-Rising Irish Star ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (5-0, 4 KOs), of Cork, Ireland and Spain’s Leonardo Di Stefano Ruiz, (10-1, 9 KOs). Walsh is guided by Boston legend and Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach.