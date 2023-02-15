Ex-Team USA captain Joseph Hicks aims for 5-0 on Feb 25

Unbeaten rising middleweight Joseph Hicks Jr. will make his 2023 debut as he faces fellow unbeaten Bilal Quintyne in a six-round showdown on Saturday, February 25 from the Motor City Casino in Detroit.

The 29-year-old Hicks (4-0, 4 KOs) fights out of the growing Salita Promotions stable and will return to the ring after turning pro in January 2022 with a TKO of Montrel James.

Hicks followed up the impressive pro debut by adding KO’s in May, August and October to round out his year. A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, he’ll meet the 29-year-old Quintyne (4-0, 1 KO), who fights out of Marietta, Georgia, for each fighter’s fifth pro bout.

“In 2022, I was excited to get started with my professional career,” said Hicks. “I’ve been working with some of Michigan’s best boxers and they’ve all helped keep me on my toes. This year I’m looking to take the next step as a pro.”

“Joseph Hicks Jr. is one of the best blue-chip prospects in the U.S.,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “His elite amateur pedigree has helped him to seamlessly adjust to the pro ranks. Joe has the experience and the skills to be on the fast track to a world title. He’s another hidden, and soon to be seen, gem from the talent-rich state of Michigan.”

A standout amateur before entering the pro ranks, Hicks was set to captain the U.S. Olympic Team at the 2020 summer games, before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the proceedings.

By the time the games were back on, the IOC’s formula for picking fighters in his weight class left him on the outside looking in. Undeterred, Hicks has shined as a pro thus far and will look to cement his contender status with a big year ahead.

“When I face Quintyne, I plan to box, establish my jab and let the fight come to me,” added Hicks. “I’m training to fight six hard rounds and be the best me possible inside the ring on the 25th.”