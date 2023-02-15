Promoter confident Tyson Fury won’t need Deontay Wilder option

Frank Warren has denied the suggestion Deontay Wilder would replace Tyson Fury if a deal collapses to face Oleksandr Usyk.

World Boxing News revealed Wilder as the next best option for Fury if an undisputed collision falls through for Wembley Stadium.

Wilder and Anthony Joshua are the only other fighters on the planet that could fill a void at the national stadium. Anyone else would see a downgrade to Tottenham.

Joshua is tied up with Jermaine Franklin on April 1, ruling him out. Therefore, Fury will have to turn to Wilder if the Usyk deal proves impossible.

WBN understands both sides are aware of interest in staging Fury vs Wilder IV on the proposed Usyk date.

Wilder has been stalling on a deal with Andy Ruiz Jr., with his trainer Malik Scott stating they are in talks with a ‘mystery opponent.’

Despite WBN’s knowledge of the situation, Warren was coy when asked to address the Fury vs Usyk issues on talkSPORT.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder IV

“Not to my knowledge at all, not to my knowledge,” said Warren regarding contact between Fury and Wilder over the fourth fight.

He added: “No, absolutely. That’s not happened. ‘From what I understand, I think he [Wilder] been ordered to fight Andy Ruiz to become mandatory.”

On the fragile deal that will see Usyk fight in the UK again, Warren continued: “We are very, very close to getting this done. Very, very close.

“His people are coming in tomorrow [Wednesday]. I’m hoping we’re going to get some news for everybody. We’re close to getting it done.

“Tomorrow, we’re going to meet up. Alex Krassyuk, his promoter, is coming to the Arsenal vs Man City game with me.

“I’m hoping that if I can get enough wine down him, we can do the deal.”

If the worst happens, though, and it’s possible due to the continued delay over Fury vs Usyk when terms had previously been stated as agreed, there’s nowhere else for “The Gypsy King” to turn but Wilder.

Either that or the Wembley plan would go out of the window. Wilder is the number one contender to Fury’s WBC heavyweight crown, and the pair enjoyed the 2021 Fight of the Year the last time they met.

A fourth installment is already in the pipeline if Wilder beats Ruiz to become mandatory. Therefore, if Fury cannot agree with Usyk, Wilder is the most likely candidate to step in.

Wembley backup

Fury needs a backup for April, which means sounding out Wilder makes sense. Fury vs Wilder IV at Wembley would undoubtedly appease those who blasted the Derek Chisora fight.

Other than Usyk or Wilder, Fury would have limited options and likely have to scrap his London plans.

With Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora defeated in 2022 and Joe Joyce already fighting Zhilei Zhang, Fury would probably have to hope that facing Daniel Dubois would be enough to keep Wembley as the venue.

Furthermore, Wilder can expect an offer if the Usyk fight collapses and there isn’t enough wine.

Follow experienced boxing writer Phil Jay on Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.