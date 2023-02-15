Chris Eubank Jr. amazingly made favorite for Liam Smith rematch

After activating the rematch clause on Valentine’s Day, a major player has made Chris Eubank Jr. the favorite to beat Liam Smith.

William Hill sent their early odds to World Boxing News for a potential rematch with the Liverpool man. That’s despite Smith stopping Eubank Jr. in the fourth round last month in Manchester.

Eubank Jr triggered the rematch clause after a three-week delay. Subsequently, ‘Next Gen’ has been priced as the 4/5 favorite for the potential bout.

Having taken Eubank Jr. out, Smith was the marginal outsider at even money.

Smith stops Eubank Jr.

Explaining the reasoning for the shock move, William Hill Spokesperson Lee Phelps told WBN: “Despite Liam Smith’s outstanding performance last month, we still see Chris Eubank Jr having the slight edge at 4/5 if the duo fight again.

“While we expect a closely contested bout, Eubank Jr’s powerful striking separates him from Smith (EVS). We see him getting the better of his rival in a potential rematch.”

‘Beefy’ will be seething at the revelation that Eubank is still favored. However, the third round of their battle did see his rival from Brighton get the better of him.

That third shows what pattern could emerge until a controversial elbow landed during a flurry. It appeared to contribute to the loss despite not being the only factor.

Smith will be in for another big payday, though. There’s also the possibility of staging the rematch at Liverpool Football Club’s Anfield Stadium.

Part of a boxing family, all three of Smith’s brothers, Stephen, Paul, and Callum, have been linked to a fight at the famous venue for years.

As the Eubank return gathers pace, Liam could become the first of the siblings to land the dream clash.

“If we can make sure the event takes place near enough to the last game of the season, which I think is on the weekend of [May] 21, there is a possibility,” Shalom told Sky Sports.

“If we could get Anfield, it would be the end of May,” he added.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 odds

Chris Eubank Jr 4/5

Liam Smith EVS

Draw 12/1

