Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Eimantas Stanionis set for April 29 in Texas

Undefeated knockout sensation Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas has kicked opened the door to challenge for a world title as he is set to fight undefeated World Champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) of Kaunas, Lithuania for Stanionis’s WBA Regular Welterweight Title.

The 12-round championship showdown is set to take place on Saturday, April 29 at College Park Center at The University of Texas at Arlington campus. The exclusive fight night will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

“I am beyond happy, knowing that we’re finally here, fighting for a world title,” said Vergil Ortiz, Jr.

“The work that we’ve done inside and outside of the ring and the obstacles we’ve overcome has led to this moment. Stanionis is a great fighter with massive power and I know we are going to put on a good show for everyone. I want to thank my promoter, Golden Boy, the WBA, and my manager, Rick Mirigian for getting this across the finish line.”

“Vergil asked for this fight, so here we are,” said Eimantas Stanionis. “I feel like this is going to be a special fight. We have mutual respect as competitors but make no mistake it’s going to be an absolute war.”

“There will be war inside the ring on April 29 as these two dangerous fighters clash to be at the top of the welterweight division,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “Ortiz and Stanionis are elite level fighters who will be unafraid to unleash treacherous power and pressure to be crowned World Champion.”

“2023 is already developing into one of our best ever schedules with Ortiz and Zurdo all set to fight in the first four months of the year,” said Joseph Markowski, CEO North America, DAZN Group. “Vergil is a future World Champion and this will be his toughest test to date versus a very tough opponent in Stanionis. Watch this brilliant fight live and exclusive on DAZN.”

With a 100 percent knockout ratio, Vergil Ortiz, Jr. sits near the top of the stacked welterweight division. His most recent fight in August of 2022 was an entertaining scramble in front of a hometown Texan crowd against Michael McKinson that added rounds to his boxing portfolio and a seventh-round KO.

The 24-year-old has had an exciting career since his 2016 debut, knocking out contenders like Antonio “Relentless” Orozco, Brad “King” Solomon, and Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker. Ortiz is currently ranked No. 1 by the WBA and WBO, No.2 by the WBA, and No. 3 by the IBF. This will be the first time he will be fighting for a world championship.

Currently the WBA Regular Welterweight World Champion, Eimantas Stanionis secured his title belt with a split-decision victory against Radzhab Butaev in a toe-to-toe match-up last April 2022.

The 28-year-old former Lithuanian Olympian turned pro in 2017 after an impressive amateur career that amassed a number of accolades, including representing his country at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. Since turning pro, the undefeated fighter quickly went from prospect to contender after beating the likes of Justin DeLoach, Janer Gonzalez, and Thomas Dulorme.