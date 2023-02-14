Chris Eubank Jr. sends Liam Smith Valentine’s Day gift – a rematch

Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. has confirmed a rematch with Liam Smith in a message sent to his rival on Valentine’s Day.

Eubank Jr. suffered a shock fourth-round stoppage at the hands of Smith last month in Manchester. Three weeks later, Jr. is ready to negotiate the second fight.

A clause inserted into the first round of talks allows Eubank Jr. to gain revenge on his Liverpool rival.

Chris Eubank Jr. activates Liam Smith rematch clause

Eubank stated his intentions: “This morning, I activated the rematch clause via my lawyers and sent it to my promoters Wasserman.”

He added: “Happy Valentines Day, Liam Smith!”

Promoter Ben Shalom, who represents Smith, had been expecting the development for the past ten days.

“We’re hearing all indications that they are going to trigger,” he told Sky Sports. “We know Chris really wants to fight again.

“His pride is hurt. He definitely wants a rematch, from what I hear. Ultimately, Liam wants the biggest names and the big nights.

“He wants Golovkin. It’s in Eubank’s hands. We can’t really look past that until the time has elapsed, and we expect him to want to rematch.

“I can’t see a better option for Eubank Jr right now. We’ll expect it formally in writing from Wasserman.”

Smith vs Eubank II at Anfield

They got that today. Now it’s down to the where and when, with Anfield, the home of Smith’s beloved Liverpool Football Club, a firm option for May.

“If we can make sure the event takes place near enough to the last game of the season, which I think is on the weekend of [May] 21, there is a possibility,” stated Shalom.

“If we could get Anfield, it would be the end of May.”

Liverpool seems to be the best option for the bout, with the Smith family consistently linked to staging a big fight there. Liam’s brother Callum may move to ask his promoter Eddoe Hearn for special dispensation to appear on the show for rivals BOXXER.

Smith vs Eubank II could have the added spice of a world title shot against WBA champion Gennadiy Golovkin. That’s provided the Kazakh puncher sorts out his mandatory.

Erislandy Lara is due his shot, meaning ‘GGG’ has the decision to make. With or without a title, Golovkin is big news in the UK after his stoppage of Kell Brook.

For now, UK fans can look forward to another tense build-up as Eubank Jr. bids to overthrow one of his three defeats for the first time in his career.

