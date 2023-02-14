BOXXER signs worldwide distribution pact with Protocol

BOXXER and PROTOCOL SPORTS MARKETING have formed a media rights distribution pact which will see the world’s leading Boxing media rights distributor market and license the fast-growing international promoter’s calendar of elite Boxing events in markets such as South America, Sub-Saharan Africa, Eastern Asia and beyond.

Founded in 2018 by Ben Shalom, BOXXER has quickly emerged as one of the world’s leading Boxing promoters. In 2021, Sky Sports announced a multi-year deal with BOXXER to exclusively promote Boxing events on the UK’s prestigious broadcast platform.

In 2022, BOXXER promoted sixteen (16) world class events featuring some of Boxing’s biggest draws including Amir Khan versus Kell Brook, Chris Eubank Jr versus Liam Williams and the record-breaking Claressa Shields versus Savannah Marshall mega-fight.

Known worldwide as the leading media rights distributor for the sport of Boxing, Protocol Sports has marketed and distributed over 1,000 live Boxing events over the past decade.

While the company’s portfolio continues to expand – adding football, volleyball and other sports into the mix – Protocol’s reputation and capacity in the combat sphere will help fuel BOXXER’s expansion to a vast global audience.

“With a record-breaking start to our tenure on Sky Sports in the UK, BOXXER now attracts the very best talent from around the world, delivering sold-out Box Office events and world championship contests across the calendar year,” says BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom.

“Our collaboration with the team at Protocol Sports Marketing will allow us to continue growing our international presence and bring our shows to more fight fans around the world.”

“BOXXER has quickly blossomed into a promotional leader with a schedule of highly meaningful fights throughout the year,” says Lowell Conn, President of Protocol Sports Marketing.

“Our team is delighted to work with BOXXER to strengthen their international broadcast footprint across a variety of platforms.”