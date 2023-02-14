Beloved promoter Ken Thompson dies, leaves lasting legacy

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thompson Boxing Promotions CEO, Ken Thompson, a beloved boxing promoter who dedicated 23 years of his life to promoting the sport in Southern California.

Throughout his career, Kenny was known for his passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the sport of boxing, and his fighters.

Born in Lubbock, Texas, Kenny had a love for boxing from an early age. He started his boxing promotion career in the early 2000’s and quickly established himself as a leading figure in the industry.

His ability to spot young talent and give them a platform to showcase their skills made him one of the most respected individuals in the sport. Ken was a true advocate for the boxers and always worked tirelessly to ensure that their careers were as successful as possible.

Kenny’s passion for boxing was contagious, and he inspired countless people to become involved in the sport, both as boxers and fans.

He was known for his energetic and enthusiastic approach to promoting boxing events, and his shows always had a special energy that was palpable from the moment the first bell rang.

Throughout his career, Kenny was dedicated to giving back to the community. He was a strong supporter of local charities and was always looking for ways to help those in need. He will be remembered for his kindness, his generosity, and his unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

Kenny’s impact on the sport of boxing in Southern California will never be forgotten. He will always be remembered as a champion of the sport, a true promoter of the art of boxing, and a shining example of what it means to be a true visionary.

His legacy will live on, inspiring future generations of boxing enthusiasts to pursue their passions and make a difference in the world.

Rest in peace, Kenny Thompson, and thank you for all that you did to make the world of boxing a better place. Your memory will live on, and you will always be remembered as a true champion of the sport.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Kenny’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project. https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/

Forthcoming information about a celebration of life event in memory of Kenny will be announced soon. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Kenny’s family during this difficult time.