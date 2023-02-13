Adrien Broner had a problem Vol. 4/5: Sexual temptation, gambling

Adrien Broner’s list of problems hits volumes four and five this week as the former world champion heads towards fight week of his comeback.

Broner named twenty hurdles he’s had to overcome before signing with Black Prime. The next in line is sexual temptation and gambling.

The Cincinnati man is no stranger to posting his many female conquests on social media. In fact, he even launched an OnlyFans site and asked fans to subscribe for $50.

Not being able to do anything of the sort was a hindrance to Broner that he’s now overcome.

Regarding gambling, Broner posted several past Super Bowl bets of thousands of dollars due to his love of the Bengals.

Hopefully, those ailments are now in his past for good.

Adrien Broner’s comeback

Meanwhile, BLK Prime, an international streaming service, is thrilled to announce The Athlete’s Foot as a sponsor for the highly anticipated Adrien Broner vs. Michael Williams Jr fight.

The main event will occur at the state-of-the-art Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, GA, on February 25, 2023, and will be exclusively available on BLK Prime. This welterweight clash promises to be an unforgettable battle.

“We are thrilled to have The Athlete’s Foot join us in bringing this highly anticipated comeback to fans. Adrien Broner’s return to the ring and Michael Williams Jr’s rise to the top of the sport make for a thrilling main event that fans won’t want to miss,” said Chester Johnson, VP of BLK Prime.

The Athlete’s Foot is a global leader in athletic-inspired lifestyle. It offers footwear, apparel, accessories, and more, bringing its passion for sports to the ring.

“The Athlete’s Foot is dedicated to supporting athletes and fans alike, and we are thrilled to present this highly anticipated fight,” said Darius Billings, VP of Marketing and Community Engagement of The Athlete’s Foot.

“Adrien Broner’s comeback story and Michael Williams Jr’s attempt to upset the former 4-division world champion make for a must-see fight. We are proud to offer fans exclusive access to this main event on BLK Prime,” continued Johnson.

Pay Per View

Tickets priced at $40, $75, $100, $200, and $400 are available at www.ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. ET with the first fight starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Broner vs. Williams Jr. will broadcast worldwide via digital Pay-Per-View on BLKPrime.com and PPV.com for $39.99. In addition, Integrated Sports Media will distribute the PPV event and be available throughout North America via cable and satellite PPV on iN DEMAND, DIRECTV, DISH, SHAW, and ROGERS. The PPV telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. A live PPV preshow starts at 7 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Don’t miss the chance to witness Adrien Broner’s return to the ring and Michael Williams Jr’s rise to the sport’s top. The fight will be available exclusively on BLK Prime on February 25.

