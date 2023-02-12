What’s next for Beterbiev, Yarde after Fight of the Year contender?

The hype around a boxing fight is always intense, especially if the two competitors are aggressive and passionate about their respective careers.

A recent fight between Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde was no exception to this rule. Everything from the press conference to the weigh-in attracted the attention of boxing fans.

There are occasions where a fight does not live up to the hype; fans, pundits, and the athletes can spend months building up an event, but within minutes of a fight starting, you realize the action is not comparable to what you were anticipating.

This time around, fans were delighted when they got to see Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde take on each other in the ring, and the event did most certainly live up to the hype and then some!

What many fans are wondering is what the fight means for the respective careers of these two fighters. How did the fight unfold? Where do Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde go from here? Below is our assessment of the Beterbiev vs. Yarde bout and the future of these great competitors.

Beterbiev is still the champ

When Anthony Yarde booked his fight against Artur Beterbiev, he may have thought he was the man to knock Beterbiev down a peg or two. While he most certainly gave it a good go, Yarde was not good enough to go the distance against the champion boxer.

Beterbiev had an outstanding fight, as he was up for the occasion from the very first ring of the bell. He was in attack mode for most of the contest, taking the fight to Yarde and wanting the challenger to realize what he had gotten himself into in this matchup.

While it took some time, and Beterbiev also took a few knocks, he was ultimately the victor on the night. A thrilling eight-round fight was brought to an end with a knockout punch from Beterbiev.

Yarde was impressive at times, causing concern for Beterbiev. However, the Canada-based Russian fighter is the champion for a reason: he held together in tough moments and then unleashed when he got his chance.

Beterbiev maintains his undefeated streak

Beterbiev is one of those rare boxers who does not appear to lose. He has now fought 19 fights, all against outstanding opponents, and he has won each of those contests.

Anyone who takes on Artur Beterbiev should know they are in for a hell of a fight. When a person wins 19 fights, and wins each of them via a knockout punch, you know they are a world-class boxer. Beterbiev is approaching the level of the likes of Mike Tyson, given his ability to hit powerfully and subdue his opponents.

The amusing aspect of Beterbiev retaining his three world light heavyweight titles in this match up is that he was not 100% happy with himself. After the contest he admitted that he could have fought better, and that he was loose with his boxing and not at his best for some of the rounds.

A late bloomer in the boxing world, Beterbiev may have only become a professional boxer at the age of 28, but he is already showing that he is one of the best of his generation. There are very few who can dream of going toe to toe with him in the ring.

Yarde must live with his regrets

There is no denying that Anthony Yarde believed he had a chance at claiming the light heavyweight titles from Artur Beterbiev. He went into this contest fully believing in his abilities, as he felt that he had the talent, range, and determination to get the job done.

During the press conference leading up to the contest, Yarde was boasting about his chances of winning. He was, unfortunately, not able to back up those boasts with his performance.

What Yarde must now live with is that he had a chance at the titles and he was unable to grab that chance. When Beterbiev was sloppy and on the defensive, he was not clinical enough. Ultimately, he did not take his opportunities, while Beterbiev was ruthless in the moments that he was on top.

Even though he is in the latter stages of his career as a boxer, Yarde does believe he has quite a few years left near the top. For now, he’ll want to lick his wounds, assess where he must improve, and then decide what he wants to achieve in the sport in the coming years.

Where do they go from here?

Artur Beterbiev is still the champion, which means he is the title holder who will have to choose which challenger he faces next. Beterbiev will not fear any boxer, but he is unlikely to jump at taking on a fight within a few months. He is likely to take his time, assess the opponents that want to take him on, and then talk with his promoters about the fight options.

Similar to other heavyweight champions, Beterbiev will have two simultaneous thoughts about a future opponent. He will want to take on someone who is a threat, but is also reasonably beatable for him. Another concern will be the financial aspect, as he would want his next fight to earn him even more money than the Anthony Yarde fight.

As for Yarde, he will likely have to take on lesser fights before he can get himself back into the picture to contend for title belts again.