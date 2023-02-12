Tszyu vs Harrison confirmed for March 11 in Sydney, winner gets Charlo

It was announced on Saturday night’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast that Tim Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and an undefeated action fighter, will return to his birth place of Sydney, Australia.

He will face former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison for the vacant Interim WBO 154-pound title. Tszyu vs Harrison will be the main event of a SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL telecast live on Saturday, March 11 (Sunday, March 12 in Australia) on SHOWTIME®.

The winner of Tszyu-Harrison is in line for a prized shot at undisputed super welterweight king Jermell Charlo.

Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) elected to face the veteran Harrison, a highly skilled, crafty fighter after Tszyu’s scheduled match with Charlo on January 28 was scratched when Charlo broke his hand in training.

Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) outboxed and edged Charlo in 2018 to capture a world title before he dropped their rematch a year later.

In his last fight, Tszyu rose from a first-round knockdown to dominate former title challenger Terrell Gausha last March in his U.S. and SHOWTIME debut.

Now Tszyu, 28, will face another prideful veteran as he tries to revisit his match with Charlo.

While Detroit’s Harrison, 32, hopes to spoil Tszyu’s homeland return and gain a third fight with Charlo in a matchup that will be announced.