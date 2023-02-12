Jack Catterall is about to get mugged by Josh Taylor a second time

Josh Taylor looks set to move on from a rematch with British rival Jack Catterall despite signing on the dotted line for a second UK battle.

According to reports, Taylor will face Teofimo Lopez in a collision of two former unified champions later this year.

Taylor had been set to face Catterall again, firstly in early 2023 and secondly in March. Both fell apart due to date clashes and an injury to Taylor.

Josh Taylor avoiding Jack Catterall

However, instead of rescheduling with Catterall and giving him the opportunity he fully deserves, Taylor is avoiding the man who beat him the first time.

Catterall will now make his comeback against an opponent to be named after another event shuffle from promoters BOXXER.

The March 25 date and the venue were officially changed from what was previously advertised as Liverpool. Catterall now forms part of a confirmed Manchester headliner that sees Lawrence Okolie defect from Matchroom.

Frazer Clarke and Karriss Artingstall will also see action.

The North-West’s own Catterall, who has a record of 26-1-0 with 13 KOs due to that robbery against Taylor, will be keen to remind the world that he should be an undisputed champion himself.

Controversially denied a victory against in February 2022 in what WBN described as the most blatant thievery of a boxer’s divine right in history, the Chorley fighter had hoped to avenge that night in Glasgow.

But with the Scot stating he’s sidelined through injury, Catterall could do nothing. He must instead turn his attention to a new opponent who will be named in due course.

Promoter Ben Shalom backed Catterall to come again after getting back to winning ways.

“It was a travesty what happened to Jack a year ago. He should be fighting now as a world champion,” said Shalom.

“I believe his time will come. But for now, he needs to remind us what he can do and get out there and fight again.”

Taylor vs Lopez

Regarding Taylor vs Lopez, Top Rank is looking at a late spring or summer show at a stadium in Scotland. However, UK fans won’t be happy about how Catterall has been treated again.

Catterall deserves another shot at Taylor, at the very least. The result was so bad that it should have been overturned and voided.

All the former challenger can do now is keep his head down and work hard until his destined shot comes again. However, it’s unlikely to be Taylor again if the Lopez fight is completed.

