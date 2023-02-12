Adam Azim cards UD victory, Tyler Denny wins war

Adam Azim, the most exciting young prospect in world boxing today, dominated an experienced undefeated opponent in Santos Reyes to take a unanimous decision victory over 10 rounds.

Azim gave a mature, intelligent performance to move to 8-0 as a professional, controlling the entire fight and almost never giving Reyes the opportunity to land a single clean shot on him. Azim jabbed and moved throughout, not taking a single risk before he landed a knockdown in the second round, where he then did increase his offensive output.

The jab was the shot that everything was built on from Azim, consistently using it to hit Reyes without Reyes having a chance to respond, and building from it into his more powerful shots, with the lead left hook having notable success.

Azim also targeted the body throughout the fight, finding and exploiting any gap in Reyes’s defense to perfection en route to a clear victory.

All three judges scored the contest 100-89, the shutout victory underlining how Azim looks utterly unstoppable at only 20 years old and destined for greatness in the coming years.

Adam Azim said to Sky Sports after the fight: “This was a tough fight, he was a really tough opponent. I thought he was finished in the second round, but those Latin Americans are tough fighters and he stuck it out.”

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO & Founder, stated: “For a 20-year-old to display that kind of maturity and intelligence in his first fight headlining a major British arena perfectly illustrates why Adam Azim is the brightest prospect in British boxing today and why he’s tipped for future greatness by so many insiders.”

Tyler Denny def. Brad Pauls – UD (97-93, 97-93, 98-93)

Tyler Denny and Brad Pauls went to war for 10 rounds for the English Middleweight Championship, with Denny showing immaculate boxing skill to claim victory and retain his title against a game opponent in Brad Pauls who did everything he could to win the fight. Denny has now fought six undefeated opponents in succession and has earned the right to call himself a Champion.

The fight started tensely, with both fighters keeping discipline in the opening rounds. Pauls started to push forward more as the fight came out of the opening rounds, while Denny was counter-boxing and picking his shots highly successfully, broadly nullifying Pauls’s offense and landing some nicely timed counter-shots.

Denny started to get the better of exchanges, and found greater confidence and success as the fight went on, despite every round being razor close. This pattern continued as the fight progressed, with Denny opening up and throwing more punches as he began to take control of the fight.

The English Middleweight Champion even came close to stopping the fight at times, clattering Pauls with hooks from both hands throughout the eighth rounds to devastating effect, but Pauls showed heart to respond to this onslaught with renewed offense of his own, seeing out the final two rounds with determination and undoubtedly gaining a lot of new fans despite the defeat.

Full Card Results:

Adam Azim def. Santos Reyes – UD (100-89, 100-89, 100-89)

Zak Chelli def. Anthony Sims Jr – UD (98-92, 98-92, 99-92)

Viddal Riley def. Anees Taj – TKO Rd 4 (0:04)

Tyler Denny def. Brad Pauls – UD (97-93, 97-93, 98-93)

Caroline Dubois def. Feriche Mashaury – TKO Rd 3 (0:47)

Jeamie TKV def. Harry Armstrong – PTS (77-75)

Jordan Reynolds def. Mohamed Benchadi – TKO Rd 6 (0:58)

Stephen McKenna def. Brenden Denes – TKO Rd 5 (0:22)

Hassan Azim def. Abdallah Luanja – TKO Rd 2 (2:43)

Razor Ali def. Hector Lozano – TKO Rd 3 (1:26)