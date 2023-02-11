Boxing left shocked as respected journalist Ron Lewis dies at 54

World Boxing News is saddened to acknowledge that respected boxing writer Ron Lewis has died. The shock announcement left the boxing world stunned.

Lewis, 54, was an integral part of the ‘journo pack’ in the United Kingdom and covered many events throughout his long career.

Heading to the Olympics and writing for The Times during his tenure, Lewis also had a passion for athletics. However, boxing was his first love.

Very astute, passionate, and knowledgeable about the sport, you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody who ever had a bad word to say about Ron Lewis.

Tributes poured in for Lewis from every corner of the sport following his wife’s shock confirmation on Friday evening.

Taking to Ron’s social media, a somber tweet left many who knew or admired him floored.

“I am sorry to announce the death of my husband, Ron. He passed away this morning at the age of 54. It was a complete shock.

“It’s wonderful reading all your messages and memories of him as his phone keeps pinging. Thank you to everyone who was a part of his life,” read the statement.

Journalist Ron Lewis dies

Long-time boxing commentator and one of the best to ever hold a microphone at ringside, Ian Darke, led the tributes.

“Very sad and shocked to hear of the death of a very fine boxing journalist and a top bloke in Ron Lewis,” said Darke. “He was always excellent company. He’s left us way too young.

“My deepest sympathies. Ron was a genial and gifted man admired and respected by all of us. So very sad to hear of his passing.”

Jeff Powell, another old guard in the sport who would have spent many fights alongside Ron, said: “Terribly sad at the sudden passing of Ron Lewis.

“He was a treasured colleague who loved boxing, sport, QPR, and writing. Above all, his family. He was so proud of the two kids who will be devastated.

“Thoughts with them and their mother.”

Gareth A Davies added: Bye, Ron Lewis. Blessings. Very sad to hear you have gone. We will remember you.”

John Rawling, another voice of boxing, stated: “Ron was a big gentleman. He was full of fun and loved his sport.

“Heartfelt condolences to his family.”

‘A boxing man’

Top UK promoter Frank Warren shared his sorrow over the loss of Lewis.

“All of us at Queensberry are sorry to hear that the respected journalist Ron Lewis has passed away.

“Ron was a boxing man through and through. He will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to his wife and two young children for their sad loss.”

Jim Rosenthal, who was heavily involved in boxing media during the 1990s, said: “I’m just numbed to hear this.

“We have lost a lovely generous knowledgeable, very talented human being and a fine all-round journalist and writer.

“Thinking of family and loved ones at this dreadful time.”

From the United States, Hall of Famer Lou DiBella and Golden Boy’s Robert Diaz added:

“Very sorry for your loss. May you be sustained by great memories.” – DiBella.

“I am so very sorry to read this. I send you my condolences.” – Diaz.

Cause of death

Giving an insight into what happened to Ron in an unconfirmed post, former world champion Barry McGuigan stated: “I’ve just learned of the passing of big Ron Lewis.

“A great boxing journalist who died yesterday of cardiac arrest aged only 54. Ron was a lovely decent guy who really knew his stuff.

“Sending my deepest condolences to his wife and family.”

WBN Editor Phil Jay would like to offer condolences to the Lewis family.

Ron’s knowledge was so respected and his writing so fair that he had an open invitation to write on WBN whenever his time allowed.