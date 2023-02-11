No Mayweather, Pacquiao or ‘never asked’ star in new video game

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are the most significant absentees from a new boxing video available to buy for several platforms.

Not only are two of the biggest stars in the sport not on the roster, but a three-belt world champion is also not featured.

Errol Spence Jr. says the forthcoming playable punch-up endorsed by many of the top stars in the sport never asked him to be part of the production.

“The Truth,” a pound-for-pound star with three world titles at welterweight, believes he may have been overlooked or ignored by the company overseeing the title.

Spence states he was ‘never asked’ to film green screen. Despite many others being afforded the opportunity, he never got asked to put his input into the game.

Rival Terence Crawford and former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder are in. They have plugged the “first boxing game for a decade” on social media. However, it won’t be the same without one of the sport’s biggest stars.

At 147 pounds, only Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Rhodes, Crawford, Shawn Porter, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Ricky Hatton are classed at the weight.

No Mayweather or Pacquiao

There’s no sign of Spence, Mayweather, or Pacquiao.

Meanwhile, Badou Jack aims to make history when he fights in Saudi Arabia later this month.

On February 26, the 39-year-old fighter from Stockholm, Sweden, will fight World Boxing Council cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu in Riyadh’s capital.

The co-feature will be part of the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury event. However, Makabu vs Jack feels more like the main event.

History

“Time to make history and become world champion in three weight classes. Insha’Allah,” Badou stated on his social media.

Jack became the WBC super middleweight world champion in 2015. It’s a title he defended thrice.

In 2017 he moved up to the light heavyweight division. In the same year, he became the world champion.

