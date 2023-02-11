Adrien Broner warned by late substitute opponent ‘shock’ is coming

Ex-world champion Adrien Broner’s comeback to boxing will last all of one fight, according to late substitute opponent Michael Williams Jr.

Broner faces a third-choice foe in Williams, having seen fights against Ivan Redkach and Hank Lundy fall apart for different reasons.

Up steps the unheralded Willaims for the opportunity of a lifetime straight out of a Rocky Balboa movie.

In the world of boxing, there are few stories more exciting than that of an underdog. Williams Jr. represents the Rocky part in abundance. He’s a young, hungry fighter from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Adrien Broner vs Michael Williams Jr.

Williams is living that story in the lead-up to his showdown with a former four-division world champion.

On February 25th, fans worldwide will witness the battle at The Gateway Center at College Park, GA. Willaims faces Broner in a ten-round welterweight clash broadcast live on BLK Prime PPV.

Trained by his father, Michael Williams Sr., and international Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr., Williams is determined to make a name for himself.

He aims to prove the doubters wrong with an impressive victory. With unwavering confidence and a tremendous heart, he is ready to take on the challenge and shock the world.

Despite being considered a massive underdog, Williams Jr. is not backing down. With boundless confidence and a strong belief in himself, Williams Jr. is approaching this fight with the mindset of a true champion.

He knows this is his chance to prove the doubters wrong and make a name for himself in the boxing world.

Rocky moment

“I’m not here to just be a body in the ring,” said Williams Jr. “I’m here to show everyone what I’m capable of. I’m living a real-life Rocky moment.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m coming to get rid of Broner and become a household name with an impressive victory.

“I have nothing to lose, and I’m going shock the world. I know the odds are against me, but I’m not afraid. Along with my father, who is an excellent coach, I have one of the best trainers in the world guiding my corner in Roy Jones Jr.

“I’ve been training for this moment my entire life. I’m ready for the challenge. I’ll give it my all and leave everything in the ring.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.