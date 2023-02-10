Stevenson vs Yoshino undercard set, tickets go on sale

Tickets are on sale now for the April 8 WBC lightweight title eliminator between hometown hero Shakur Stevenson and Japanese puncher Shuichiro Yoshino at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In the co-feature, Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson looks to score another knockout victory in a scheduled 10-round heavyweight fight against an opponent to be named, and U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis opens the telecast in a 10-round lightweight bout against a to-be-determined foe.

Stevenson-Yoshino and the returns of Anderson and Davis will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets starting at $55 are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

The ESPN+-streamed undercard features Polish heavyweight prospect Damian Knyba in an eight-round fight and featherweight phenom Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington in a six-rounder.

Kelvin Davis, the older brother of Keyshawn, joins the undercard action in a six-round junior welterweight bout. Undefeated U.S. Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan will make his 2023 debut in an eight-round featherweight clash, and Ragan’s Olympic teammate, Troy Isley, will see action in a middleweight tilt.

Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) made his pro debut with a second-round stoppage over Michael Honesto in December 2020. The 26-year-old southpaw is coming off a fourth-round knockout win over the previously undefeated Jalen Hill last December.

Ragan (8-0, 1 KO) signed with Top Rank in August 2020 and fought four times as a pro before capturing a silver medal at the Olympics in Tokyo. He then continued his career in the paid ranks in 2022 by scoring four additional victories.

Ragan, from Cincinnati, Ohio, turned away a stiff challenge from Puerto Rican veteran Luis Lebron last October at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Isley (8-0, 4 KOs) joined the Top Rank stable in January 2021 and initiated his pro career with a decision win against Bryan Costello. In 2022, Isley stayed even busier and went 5-0 with two knockouts.

He dominated Quincy LaVallais over eight rounds last October on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jamaine Ortiz undercard.