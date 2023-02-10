Julian Rodriguez vs Kashon Hutchinson set for March 10

On Friday night, March 10th, King’s Promotions will be back at The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania with a huge night of boxing that will be headlined by a terrific eight-round welterweight bout between Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez and Kashon Hutchinson.

Rodriguez of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey has a record of 21-1 with 14 knockouts. The 28 year-old Rodriguez is a 10-year professional was a former amateur standout who has wins over Neyeine Muang (1-0-2), Angel Figueroa (3-0-1), King Daluz (12-2-2), Darlo Feman (14-2), Anthony Laureano (13-0) and Jose Lopez (29-7-2). In his last bout, Rodriguez suffered his only defeat when he lost to two-division world champion Jose Pedraza on June 12, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Hutchinson of Reading, PA is 10-5 with two knockouts. The record does not tell the story with Hutchinson as he has won seven bouts in a row. The 29 year-old Hutchinson is a seven year pro who has wins over James Martin (4-0), Edgar Torres (8-0-1), and his last bout when he took a six-round unanimous decision over Rasheed Johnson on October 1, 2022 in Philadelphia.

In the eight-round co-feature, surging lightweight, James Bernadin looks to stay undefeated when he takes on once-beaten Jesus Vasquez.

Bernadin of Lancaster, PA is 10-0-1 with six knockouts. The 30 year-old Bernadin is a five year professional who has defeated Sheldon Deverteuil (1-0-1), Osvaldo Morales (4-0-1), Edgar Torres (8-2-1), Kenny Robles (9-1) and his last bout when he took a six-round unanimous decision from Clay Burns on January 20th at The Wind Creek Event Center.

Vasquez of Englewood, Colorado is 10-1 with two knockouts. The 31 Year-Old Vasquez is also a five-year pro, and has a win over Nathan Trepagnier (1-0). Vasquez has won four-straight fights. In his last fight, Vasquez won a six-round unanimous decision over Juan Lopez Esparza on April 1, 2022 in Jalisco, Mexico.

A massive undercard is being assembled and already tabbed for March 10th will be:

In an eight-round bout, Mikenna Tansley (5-2, 2 KOs) of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada battles Moni Trejo (3-3-1, 1 KO) in a bantamweight fight.

Six-Round Bouts:

Jonathan Rodriguez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA takes on an opponent to be named in a bantamweight fight.

Thanjhae Teasley (5-0, 2 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA takes on Demarcus Layton (8-4-1, 3 KOs) of Little Rock, Arkansas in a welterweight contest.

Johnny Spell (7-0, 4 KOs) of Pittsburgh fights an opponent to be named in a lightweight contest.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Dwyke Flemmings Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) of Paterson, NJ takes on an opponent to be named in a junior middleweight fight.

Francis Oran (1-0, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA fights John Carmona (0-2) of Fargo, ND in a heavyweight contest. Oran is co-promoted with Jeter Promotions.

Devon Young (2-0, 1 KO) of Aiken, SC fights Lamir Riley (2-0, 1 KO) of New Cumberland, PA in a heavyweight battle.

Jesse Oltmanns Jr. (0-1) of East Stroudsburg, PA (1-1) takes on Marlon Haywood (0-4) of Kankakee, IL in a heavyweight fight.

Tickets are on Sale now for $150, $100, $75 and $50.