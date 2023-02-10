Skip to content
Home » Julian Rodriguez vs Kashon Hutchinson set for March 10

Julian Rodriguez vs Kashon Hutchinson set for March 10

On Friday night, March 10th, King’s Promotions will be back at The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania with a huge night of boxing that will be headlined by a terrific eight-round welterweight bout between Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez and Kashon Hutchinson.

Rodriguez of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey has a record of 21-1 with 14 knockouts. The 28 year-old Rodriguez is a 10-year professional was a former amateur standout who has wins over Neyeine Muang (1-0-2), Angel Figueroa (3-0-1), King Daluz (12-2-2), Darlo Feman (14-2), Anthony Laureano (13-0) and Jose Lopez (29-7-2). In his last bout, Rodriguez suffered his only defeat when he lost to two-division world champion Jose Pedraza on June 12, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Hutchinson of Reading, PA is 10-5 with two knockouts. The record does not tell the story with Hutchinson as he has won seven bouts in a row. The 29 year-old Hutchinson is a seven year pro who has wins over James Martin (4-0), Edgar Torres (8-0-1), and his last bout when he took a six-round unanimous decision over Rasheed Johnson on October 1, 2022 in Philadelphia.

In the eight-round co-feature, surging lightweight, James Bernadin looks to stay undefeated when he takes on once-beaten Jesus Vasquez.

Bernadin of Lancaster, PA is 10-0-1 with six knockouts. The 30 year-old Bernadin is a five year professional who has defeated Sheldon Deverteuil (1-0-1), Osvaldo Morales (4-0-1), Edgar Torres (8-2-1), Kenny Robles (9-1) and his last bout when he took a six-round unanimous decision from Clay Burns on January 20th at The Wind Creek Event Center.

Vasquez of Englewood, Colorado is 10-1 with two knockouts. The 31 Year-Old Vasquez is also a five-year pro, and has a win over Nathan Trepagnier (1-0). Vasquez has won four-straight fights. In his last fight, Vasquez won a six-round unanimous decision over Juan Lopez Esparza on April 1, 2022 in Jalisco, Mexico.

A massive undercard is being assembled and already tabbed for March 10th will be:

In an eight-round bout, Mikenna Tansley (5-2, 2 KOs) of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada battles Moni Trejo (3-3-1, 1 KO) in a bantamweight fight.

Six-Round Bouts:

Jonathan Rodriguez (13-1-1, 5 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA takes on an opponent to be named in a bantamweight fight.

Thanjhae Teasley (5-0, 2 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA takes on Demarcus Layton (8-4-1, 3 KOs) of Little Rock, Arkansas in a welterweight contest.

Johnny Spell (7-0, 4 KOs) of Pittsburgh fights an opponent to be named in a lightweight contest.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Dwyke Flemmings Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) of Paterson, NJ takes on an opponent to be named in a junior middleweight fight.

Francis Oran (1-0, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA fights John Carmona (0-2) of Fargo, ND in a heavyweight contest. Oran is co-promoted with Jeter Promotions.

Devon Young (2-0, 1 KO) of Aiken, SC fights Lamir Riley (2-0, 1 KO) of New Cumberland, PA in a heavyweight battle.

Jesse Oltmanns Jr. (0-1) of East Stroudsburg, PA (1-1) takes on Marlon Haywood (0-4) of Kankakee, IL in a heavyweight fight.

Tickets are on Sale now for $150, $100, $75 and $50.