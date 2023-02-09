Why Las Vegas casino’s make the best venue for any boxing event

Las Vegas casinos are the best venue for boxing. If anyone has been to a big fight on the world-famous strip, they will tell you exactly the same.

The atmosphere is amazing. And as sure as hitting the jackpot on casino free spins, the biggest events on the planet will still head to the boxing capital of the world.

Since the dawn of arenas in casinos, boxing has graced the most luxurious stages. From the MGM Grand to the newly-built Resorts World, the sport still thrives in Nevada year after year.

Fans can explore, gamble, and take in the fight week sights and sounds as the biggest names in boxing headline huge Pay Per Views.

Sports betting is thriving, too. That’s despite widespread threats of future bans. Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum, a legend in the sport, spoke to gambling.com about the practice.

“Most of the population in this country has been gambling on sports illegally for many, many years,” said Arum.

“It was only in Las Vegas, Nevada, where sports gambling really was permitted.

“The interest was monumental during the NFL season. The casinos were loaded and exploded, with people legally gambling on football.

“When I do a major boxing match in Nevada, part of the excitement and the enthusiasm is that people are allowed to bet on the fights.

“Whether it’s on who is going to win or the round or whether it’s a knockout or a decision. All of that really creates interest.”

Arum is right. Being able to wager makes a significant difference, especially when you back the underdog and win.

Why Las Vegas is the best venue for boxing events

Dmitry Bivol did that last May when upsetting Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican losing on Cinco de Mayo weekend would have seen gains from fans lucky enough to stick their necks out.

But it’s not merely gambling. It’s the whole razzmatazz of the place. It can be as addictive as a drug. However, staying longer than ten days can be detrimental to your health.

Everything is done in excess, not just taking in sporting events.

Tyson Fury has made Vegas his second home, literally. The heavyweight champion revealed he bout a second home there.

“Just bought me another house in Vegas. Keeping it real here in Sin City, started with a big dream, now chasing legendary status.”

“The Gypsy King” will head to Saudi Arabia for his next fight. But if he wins, it’s likely Fury will face Deontay Wilder for a fourth time there in late 2023 or 2024.

Wilder has to first beat Andy Ruiz Jr., ironically in a clash tipped to land at the MGM Grand. Premier Boxing Champions has held a date of May 6 for a significant fight on its calendar.

The only ones left to confirm are Errol Spence Jr. vs Keith Thurman and Wilder vs Ruiz. If all goes well, it will be the latter that makes it to the Mexican celebration weekend.

Wilder or Ruiz will then battle the winner of Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed title.