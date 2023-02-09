Vargas and Polanco feature on Ramirez vs Dogboe

Two of Top Rank’s brightest young talents—lightweight prospect Emiliano Fernando Vargas and undefeated Dominican Olympian Rohan Polanco—are set to return on Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Vargas, who is coming off a unanimous decision win against Francisco Duque last week, will face an opponent to be named in a four-round lightweight clash.

Polanco, who was originally scheduled to fight in January, will make his Top Rank debut in a six-round junior welterweight fight against an opponent to be determined.

The two join an already stacked card headlined by the interim WBO featherweight title bout between Robeisy Ramirez and Issac Dogboe and the eight-round co-feature between undefeated Puerto Rican star Xander Zayas and Ronald “Diablo” Cruz.

Ramirez-Dogboe, Zayas-Cruz, and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. Tickets starting at $49.50 are on sale now at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs) was a seven-time national amateur champion before turning pro in May 2022 with a first-round stoppage over Mark Salgado. In October, “El General” signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank and made his debut with the company with a highlight-reel knockout over Julio Martinez.

Under the guidance of his father and trainer, Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, the 18-year-old set his sights on becoming Prospect of the Year in 2023.

Check out Vargas’ latest interview on our new podcast series, Top Rank: Unbox’d.

Polanco (8-0, 5 KOs) turned pro before the Tokyo Olympics, earning wins in Mexico and in the Dominican Republic.

After losing by split decision to Uzbekistan’s Bobo-Usmon Baturov in his opening bout, Polanco continued his professional career with a third-round knockout win over Gabriel Fernando Punalef Calfin.

“El Rayo” ended 2021 with a decision win over Jonathan Jose Eniz before going 2-0 in 2022. The 24-year-old was initially scheduled to return on the Efe Ajagba-Stephan Shaw undercard in January, but an injury sidelined his opponent.