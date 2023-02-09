George Acosta looks forward to Marlin Sims clash

Thompson Boxing’s super featherweight prospect, George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KO), of Whittier, Ca, will look to start his 2023 off with a bang against Marlin Sims (8-1, 4 KOs) of Minneapolis, MN, in an 8-round main event bout headlining Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card. Acosta is eager to get back in the ring and campaign for a regional belt.

“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, February 10, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google

Here is what Acosta had to say about his recent camp, his matchup with Sims, his goals for 2023, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I’ve had a long training camp because we were scheduled to fight last year, but something happened, and the fight fell through. It’s fair to say I’m in the best shape of my career because I’ve been grinding in the gym for months now. I am following a strict diet, training hard and focused on adapting and growing as a fighter. This is as close to a perfect camp as I have had in my entire career. I learned a lot during this camp and I’m going to display all my tricks on fight night.”

On his matchup with Marlon Sims:

“I am excited. I won’t lie, I felt some type of way when he was unable to fight me in 2022, and it cost me a fight. So, I am eager to hand him a L for the time I lost. You can make more money, but you can’t get back time. I know he’s coming as well, so fans are going to see a great fight. I just feel I have more in my arsenal then him.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“I want to be the next marquee guy at Thompson Boxing. I am hoping to headline shows three-to-four times a year, be a company guy, someone they can trust to put on good events and strong performances. A win here continues my upward trajectory as being one of the featured fighters that Thompson Boxing pushes to the top of the sport. So, a win here is one step closer to my dream of becoming a world champion.”

On fighting in the main event on Thompson Card:

“I have been the main event a few times, but now to say and believe that I might be a main event fighter for a good portion of my immediate future is a level up in my career. Despite having a loss on my record, I have rebuilt from the ashes only to become stronger. Main event Thompson Boxing cards provide justification for why I am still working so hard day-in, and day-out, to try to be great in this sport.”