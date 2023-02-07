Richard Torrez Jr. steps up on March 25 in Fresno

The U.S. Olympic silver medalist, who scored a first-round stoppage victory against James Bryant last Friday at Desert Diamond Arena, will return in a six-rounder against Willie Jake Jr. on Saturday, March 25 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Torres-Jake Jr. will open the televised tripleheader headlined by the junior welterweight showdown between Jose Ramirez and Richard “RC” Commey and the minimumweight title unification bout between WBA champion Seniesa Estrada and WBC queen Tina Rupprecht.

Ramirez-Commey, Estrada-Rupprecht, and Torrez-Jake will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Tickets starting at $29 are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Torrez (5-0, 5 KOs), from Tulare, California, made his pro debut at Save Mart Center and thrilled the home region fans with a second-round stoppage over Allen Melson.

He scored three additional knockouts in 2022 before making his triumphant 2023 debut versus Bryant. Jake (11-3-2, 3 KOs), from Indianapolis, Indiana, is a seven-year pro who has won three straight fights.

Torrez said, “It was a dream come true to fight at Save Mart Center, and I can’t wait to do it again. I’m improving with every fight, and I want to thank Top Rank for keeping me busy and giving me the opportunity to fight at home in the Central Valley.”