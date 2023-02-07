March 18 NXGTEN Newcastle card features a swathe of prospects

Matchroom’s first NXTGEN card of the year at the Utilita Arena Newcastle on Saturday March 18 features some of the very best prospects in the North East and beyond looking to take the next steps in their promising careers, live worldwide on DAZN.

Former Team GB standout Cyrus Pattinson (5-0, 3 KOs) faces his toughest test so far in the professional ranks against Wales’ former British Welterweight Champion Chris Jenkins (23-6-3, 8 KOs) – with the pair clashing for the vacant WBA International Title.

Alnwick’s Pattinson hasn’t put a foot wrong since turning over in Newcastle back in June 2021, winning all five of his contests – with three coming by way of knockout – and the 28-year-old southpaw picked up the vacant IBO Continental Title last time out in Nottingham.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver Medallist turned Welterweight prospect Pat McCormack (3-0, 2 KOs) looks to wow his home crowd against Italy’s Dario Socci (15-7-2, 6 KOs) in his first scheduled eight-round contest.

The Ben Davison-trained talent put pen to paper on a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn last October and made a winning start to life under the Matchroom banner by outpointing Christian Nicolas Andino at Wembley’s OVO Arena in November.

Birmingham Heavyweight Solomon Dacres (5-0,1 KO) gets the opportunity to fight for his first title in the paid ranks as he collides with Newcastle’s unbeaten Robert Ismay (11-0, 4 KOs) for the vacant English Heavyweight Title.

Leeds Super-Bantamweight contender Hopey Price (9-0, 3 KOs) fights for his second pro title as he continues his march up the 122lbs ladder, taking on Frenchman Thomas Masson (20-5-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBA Continental Title.

West Rainton’s former Team GB Podium Squad member Mark Dickinson (4-0, 1 KOs) faces Bury’s Ben Ridings (5-3) over eight rounds at Middleweight and Gateshead Lightweight Calum French (3-0, 1 KO) fights Seaham’s Jordan Ellison (14-44-3, 1 KO) over eight rounds in a North East derby.

Elsewhere on the card there’s action for Leicester Super-Bantamweight debutant Muhammad Ali, Darlington Super-Lightweight Ben Marksby (6-0), Eltham Super-Flyweight prospect Maiseyrose Courtney (1-0) and Sunderland Super-Featherweight Adam Reichard (1-0).

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be fighting in Newcastle on March 18,” said Pattinson. “2023 is a huge year for me and to be kicking it off by fighting in front of a home crowd in unreal. Nobody creates an atmosphere like the Geordies and I’m determined to put on a show for them in what is the biggest fight of my career so far. I cannot wait.”

“A win that I’m more than capable of come March 18 would most definitely put me back in the mix,” said Jenkins. “Winning a title means I have value in the sport and I’ll move on and fight who ever wants it. I’m an old school fighter, I’ll fight anyone!

“I’m expecting Cyrus to come out of the blocks like he always does and I’ll be ready for him. He looks a good come forward fighter, he does most things well but I’ve seen a few flaws in his fighting that I think I can use in the fight.”

“It’s great to be back up in Newcastle for our very first NXTGEN card of the year starring some of the brightest talents in the North East and beyond,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “We’ve enjoyed some brilliant nights in Newcastle over the years with the likes of Lewis Ritson and I can see Tyneside turning into a real hotbed of boxing talent with the next wave of headliners coming through.

“Pat McCormack is one of the very best amateurs we’ve seen on these shores in recent times and I’m excited for a busy year with him. Cyrus Pattinson gets the chance to headline in front of home crowd as he takes a big step up against the experienced Chris Jenkins and there’s title action for Solomon Dacres and Hopey Price plus much more. Catch it all live around the world on DAZN.”

Tickets for Pattinson vs. Jenkins are priced £40, £60, £100 and £150 (VIP).

Are you a member of Utilita Arena Newcastle’s web club? Enjoy a presale with them at 10am on Thursday February 9.

Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets from midday on Thursday February 9. Priority ticket info will be emailed directly to eligible members ahead of the on-sale time.

General Sale tickets can be purchased via Stage Front and the Utilita Arena Newcastle from midday on Friday February 10.