The sickening KO punch Manny Pacquiao was never able to outrun

Manny Pacquiao felt the earth move under his feet in 2012 as one of his prominent career rivals got stunning revenge.

Mexican Juan Manuel Marquez pulverized Pacquiao as nobody had before, leaving him prone face-down on the canvas in their fourth clash.

For years after the bout, Pacquiao chased down Marquez for a fifth fight. It’s a story WBN has covered closely over the years.

Eleven years ago, Marquez gained the ultimate satisfaction when the punch heard worldwide landed.

It was a saga that had dogged his career. Three previous bouts with Pacquiao had brought judging controversies to the fore.

The trio didn’t bring a single victory for JMM.

This is despite every one of them being a highly-competitive and closely-fought contest. Not to mention, massively lucrative to Top Rank.

Manny Pacquiao vs Juan Manuel Marquez saga

As the dust settled on Pacquiao vs Marquez IV, and the Filipino then suffered a shocking decision at the hands of Timothy Bradley, promoter Bob Arum made an offer to Marquez in late 2012.

Marquez had a seven-million-dollar check waiting in the wings to face Pacquiao for the fifth time. The Mexican flatly refused.

Arum came back with nine million. Again, Marquez turned his nose up. Quite happy with the full stop he placed on their rivalry.

Middle Eastern offers were then touted, rumored to be nine figures. Marquez was having none of it.

Pacquiao was relentless, although ultimately disappointed. Marquez lost himself to Bradley in 2013 via a split decision.

It was billed as an eliminator for Pacquiao. He then avoided Pacquiao to take on Mike Alvarado in 2014. After winning, Marquez swiftly retired.

This left Pacquiao badly craving another encounter. He has never shaken off the effects of that loss and has been halted from any attempts to avenge it.

WBN has spoken with Arum repeatedly about the situation, asking why Manny Pacquiao was so hell-bent on facing his fellow Hall of Famer again.

Marquez didn’t need the money

He stated: “Pacquiao wanted the fight because, according to him, he was winning the fourth fight very handily,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

“He got careless in that sixth round, and Marquez knocked him out. Ultimately, Marquez didn’t need the money.”

It’s no secret that Marquez loved taunting Pacquiao in subsequent interviews that he would never, ever succumb to the pressure of anything monetary.

‘Dinamita’ was already pushing 39 when he did step away for good, meaning it was probably the correct decision – in the end.

An exhibition has since been touted. However, being unable to go for a KO would probably be a deal-breaker for “Pac-Man.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.