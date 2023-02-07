Floyd Mayweather 50-0 record under threat from several angles

Floyd Mayweather may not hold the best retirement record at 50-0 as his current benchmark is under attack.

After fending off Wanheng Menayothin’s challenge as the Thai went 54-0 before losing three bouts, Mayweather remains the top dog.

He’s also flaunted that record as ‘unbreakable’ in the recent past after beating fifteen world champions in a row during his career.

Pointing out that he defeated a host of ex-world rulers, Mayweather’s run began with Arturo Gatti in 2005.

Floyd Mayweather 50-0 under threat

Mayweather exclusively fought and beat only those who had previously held a version of the world crown from then on.

The actual record is sixteen bouts, although it’s fifteen if you count Marcos Maidana as one. The Argentine was beaten twice by Mayweather.

There’s Henry Bruseles [the victory before Gatti]. But the Puerto Rican was never a world title-holder.

CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe, has continually championed those victories as making the former pound-for-pound king different from the rest.

Former Mayweather opponent Canelo Alvarez seems to have modeled his career on only facing world champions since they fought.

Since taking out Alfredo Angulo in 2014, Canelo has faced all world champions. This is after losing only to the ‘Money’ man himself in 2013.

As Canelo picks the bones out of his second defeat, Mayweather is threatened by several fighters who could take his record.

Who can beat Mayweather’s 50-0 record?

Tyson Fury could remain undefeated and pass the magical fifty. However, at 33-0-1, Fury would need to up his activity considerably.

Dmitry Bivol, who, like Mayweather, has defeated Canelo, is too far behind at 21-0. Likewise, Oleksandr Usyk and Naoya Inoue. They are at 20-0 and 24-0, respectively.

Since his car accidents, 32-year-old Errol Spence Jr. doesn’t look likely to get there at 28-0. On the other hand, Shakur Stevenson is only 25 and has amassed a 19-0 C.V.

More significant dangers to Mayweather’s 50-0 are his proteges Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney. Davis is 28-0 at 28. At the same time, Haney is 29-0 at 24.

Rey Vargas is 32 and currently sitting on a 36-0 record. The Mexcian can go 37-0 this weekend. Sufficient time but it’s far more challenging to remain undefeated later in your career at the lower weights.

The most immediate problem for Mayweather to hang on to his record comes from Jaime Munguia. Consistently blasted for his level of opposition, Munguia provides Golden Boy Promotions with a second option.

Record-breaking promise

It comes after 44-0 Gilberto Ramirez lost to Bivol in Saudi Arabia. Munguia has plenty of time at 26, and it’s known that promoter Oscar De La Hoya wants to take that record away from Mayweather. He’s promised to see to it personally.

The man everybody thought would do it was Terence Crawford. But at 39-0 and with his career stalling consistently at 35, he’d have to fight another five years at least to have a chance.

David Benavidez has time if he ups his output in the next few years. The super middleweight star is 26 and 26-0 with a fight booked for March in Las Vegas.

However, Floyd will undoubtedly be casting his eye on how active Munguia is in the coming years. With no sign that the former world champion is ready to face anyone good enough to take that ‘o’ from him.

Mayweather should be worried.

