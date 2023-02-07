Emmanuel Rodriguez takes on Sharone Carter Jr. this Saturday in AC

Atlantic City, New Jersey (February 6, 2023)–Popular bantamweight Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez will take on Sharone Carter Jr. in the eight-round main event that will headline a big night of boxing this Saturday, February 11th at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The card is promoted by R&B Promotions.

Rodriguez, 29 years-old of Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, has a record of 12-0 with seven knockouts. Rodriguez is a six-year professional who has racked up quality wins over Bryan Alvarez (4-0-1), Delvin Gonzalez (4-1-1) and his thrilling first round stoppage over Frank Gonzalez (9-2-1) to capture the WBO Latino Bantamweight Title on August 20th. Rodriguez is coming off a no-contest with Manuel Manzo on November 12, 2022 at The Showboat Hotel.

Carter of Saint Louis, Missouri is 13-5 with three knockouts. The 32 year-old Carter is a nine-year veteran who has standout wins over John Franklin (9-1-1), Ahmed Majed Mahmoud (7-0) and former world champion McJoe Arroyp (18-3). In his last bout, Carter won a unanimous decision over David Michael Paz on June 11, 2022 in Saint Louis.

A packed undercard is being assembled, but already scheduled to appear will be:

In an eight-round welterweight bout, undefeated Tahmir Smalls (9-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Paulo Galdino (12-6, 8 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Smalls has stopped his last three opponents in the opening round, which includes his last outing when he took out Joel Guevara on August 28, 2022 in Camden, New Jersey.

Galdino has some solid victories on his resume as he has defeated Jose Maciel Rodrigues Costa (1-0), Enerson Braz (4-1-1) and Daniel Gonzalez (20-3-1).

In six round bouts:

John Leonardo (9-1-1, 4 KOs) of Englishtown, NJ takes on an opponent to be named in a super bantamweight.

Feargal McCrory (12-0, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland will take on an opponent to be named in a junior lightweight.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Cali Box of Brick, NJ will make his pro debut against Tyler Jacques (0-5-1) of Burlington, Vermont in a super middleweight fight.

Justin Figueroa (2-0, 2 KOs) of Atlantic City, NJ squares off with Rahiem Cooke (1-3) of Philadelphia in a junior middleweight tilt.

In a battle of pro debuting lightweights, Miguel Garcia of Atlantic City will take on Christian Castro of Red Bank, NJ

Francisco Rodriguez of Atlantic City takes on Kyle Massoth (0-3) of Irvington, NJ in a junior lightweight contest.

John Vallejo (1-0, 1 KO) of Newark, NJ takes on Angelo Thompson (0-5) of Irvington, NJ in a welterweight fight.

Pro debuting Daniel Bean fights Terrick Maven (0-1) of Vineland, NJ in a heavyweight battle.

Sir Robert Lee Ellenburg of Viacaville, California makes his pro debut against John Birdsong (0-1) of Detroit in a lightweight bout.

Tickets are $200, $155, $80 and $60.