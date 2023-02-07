DAZN’s ‘largest ever schedule’ coincides with yet another price rise

DAZN’s reputation for increasing prices at regular intervals continued this week as the streaming service did so amid a content announcement.

Matchroom and DAZN lauded “its largest ever schedule of content for the first half of 2023” as the price of a standard monthly subscription rose to £19.99 in the United Kingdom.

Despite offering Anthony Joshua on a non-PPV basis for the first time in many years, DAZN was forced once again to push that cost onto subscribers.

DAZN hopes that its offer of “five other premium fights” alongside AJ vs Jermain Franklin will appease disgruntled fans.

World Boxing News does not subscribe to DAZN due to the previous breaking of a promise not to have a Pay Per View option.

The whole platform was launched with a “PPV is dead” slogan, which is an unforgivable u-turn for WBN.

DAZN schedule for Spring 2023

As fans prepare to pay more money than ever for content on many services, DAZN hopes these fight events will represent its best roster ever.

On Saturday, February 18, Leigh Wood battles Mauricio Lara in a WBA featherweight title bout.

‘Leigh-thal’ memorably stopped Michael Conlan in the 12th and final round. It was his epic first defense of the WBA 126lbs title back in March 2022.

‘Bronco’ Lara has been waiting patiently for his shot at Wood.

Next up on Saturday, March 11, Liverpool’s Callum Smith heads home for a stay-busy clash with unknown Pole Pawel Stepien.

Smith is awaiting a showdown with unified WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight ruler Artur Beterbiev later in the year. Therefore, he cannot risk a loss.

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins tops Saturday, March 18, at the Utilita Arena Newcastle as NXTGEN returns.

Many young contenders will feature, including Pat McCormack and Solomon Dacres.

On Saturday, April 8, 2022, standout Jesse’ Bam’ Rodriguez squares off against Cristian Gonzalez.

Rodriguez attempts to become a two-weight ruler when he clashes with Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBO 112lbs belt at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, San Antonio.

Then, two weeks later, on the 22nd, Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov defends his IBF super featherweight title against ex-champion Joe Cordina.

‘The Welsh Wizard’ captured the famous red and gold belt with a stunning one-punch knockout of Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa. It was a memorable night at the arena last June. He then suffered a hand injury that required surgery and was subsequently stripped of his title by the IBF.

DAZN price increase

A month later, it’s over to Ireland for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano – the rematch on May 20.

Taylor fights in Ireland for the first time in her professional career, putting her undisputed crown on the line once more, seven-weight world champion and ex-WBN Women’s Fighter of the Year Amanda Serrano.

Confirming the cost increase, DAZN said: “In the UK, DAZN is available as a Monthly Saver (x12) at £9.99, an Annual Super Saver priced at £99.99, and a Flexible Monthly Pass priced at £19.99.

“The following shows will be live and exclusive on DAZN. Other fights and full undercard details for AJ vs Franklin will be announced shortly.”

