Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin ticket information

Tickets go on sale this week for former two-time Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua’s highly anticipated comeback against American contender Jermaine Franklin at The O2 in London on Saturday April 1.

‘AJ’ (24-3, 22 KOs) fights at The O2 for the first time since 2016 as he begins life under the tutelage of new head trainer Derrick James, returning to the scene of his first World Title win over Charles Martin to face another American contender in Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs).

Saginaw’s ‘989 Assassin’ pushed Dillian Whyte all the way in a close points loss at Wembley’s OVO Arena last November and is relishing his shot against one of the biggest names in the sport. Joshua is ready to begin his ascent back to the top of the Heavyweight division after suffering back-to-back losses to pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk in London and Saudi Arabia.

Tickets for Joshua vs. Franklin are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £300, £400 and £800 (VIP).

Tickets are available to O2 and Virgin Media customers via Priority NOW.

Tickets are available via The O2 venue presale and AXS presale from midday on Wednesday February 8.

Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets from midday on Wednesday February 8. Priority ticket info will be emailed directly to eligible members ahead of the on-sale time.

General Sale tickets can be purchased via Stage Front and AXS from midday on Thursday February 9.