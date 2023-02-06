Denzel Whitley goes up against Kenny Larson on March 11 in Springfield

In a rare battle between unbeaten Bay Staters, Massachusetts State Welterweight Champion Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (10-0, 6 KOs) will make his first title defense on March11th against Kenny Larson (6-0, 5 KOs) in the 8-round main event on the “Springfield Championship Boxing 2” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP) at MassMutural Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

All of the action will be streamed live on BXNGTV.com.

“We are excited to be back in Springfield in 2023,” GCP President Chris Traietti said. “Each show there is going to be bigger, better and more action-packed than the previous show. On March 11th, fans are going to see the future of Massachusetts boxing.”

The 24-year-old Whitley, of Holyoke (MA), is trained by former pro fighters and brothers, Denzel’s father Derrick and Uncle Darrin. Whitley captured the Mass. 147-pound division belt last November 19th at MassMutual Center, when he won an 8-round majority decision over Kris Jacobs (5-2-1, 2 KOs).

Larson, 33, fights out of Salem (MA). His took a 6-round majority decision from Ryan Thomas Clark (2-2, 1 KO) last November 23rd in Windham, New Hampshire. A 2016 New England Golden Gloves champion in the novice division, Lawson was a 3-time Central New England Golden Gloves runner-up.

Also schedule to be in action are unbeaten boxers such as Dominican welterweight Carlos Castillo (6-0, 4 KOs), of Holyoke; Puerto Rican super lightweight Ian “Dinamite” Garcia (2-0-1, 1 KO), of Springfield; Springfield super featherweight Isaiah “Baby Warrior” Cruz (5-0, 3 KOs), and Springfield super featherweight Carlos Gonzalez (3-0, 3 KOs).

Bouts subject to change.

Tickets range between $203.00 and $48.00 and are available to purchase online at massmutual center or from any of the participating boxers. Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.