Adam Azim aims to impress this weekend against ‘Star Boy’

Adam Azim returns to the ring this weekend as the incredible, undefeated super lightweight star headlines an action-packed BOXXER Fight Night in London on Saturday, February 11th.

Azim, 20, has been tipped by many within the sport to go on to become a future world champion.

And this weekend, live in the UK & Republic of Ireland on Sky Sports, Azim collides with unbeaten, 12-0 fighter Santos ‘Star Boy’ Reyes in the main event, looking to put the first dent in the South American’s flawless record.

Joining Azim on the bill is another rising superstar Caroline ‘Sweet Caroline’ Dubois, who will be out to extend her own perfect record and put on yet another dazzling and destructive display when she faces Feriche Mashaury.

Super-middleweight sensation Zak Chelli faces Anthony Sims Jr in what promises to be a thrilling Bet 365 Wild Card fight, whilst English middleweight champion Tyler Denny takes on unbeaten challenger Brad Pauls.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Viddal Riley faces Anees Taj, with fellow undefeated rising prospects Hassan Azim and Jeamie TKV also in action. Plus, Jordan Reynolds, Razor Ali and Steven McKenna complete what will be an unmissable night of boxing in the capital.

Here is the full card for Saturday, February 11:

10 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight Contest

Adam Azim vs Santos Reyes

10 x 3 mins International Super-Middleweight Contest

Zak Chelli vs Anthony Sims

10 x 3 mins English Middleweight Championship

Tyler Denny vs Brad Pauls

8 x 3 mins Lightweight Contest

Caroline Dubois vs Feriche Mashaury

8 x 3 mins Cruiserweight Contest

Viddal Riley vs Anees Taj

8 x 3 mins Heavyweight Contest

Jeamie TKV vs Harry Armstrong

6 x 3 mins Welterweight Contest

Hassan Azim vs Abdallah Luanja

6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight Contest

Jordan Reynolds vs Mohamed Cherif Benchadi

4/6 x 3 mins Featherweight Contest

Razor Ali vs Hector Lozano