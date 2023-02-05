Hatton star who fought on Pacquiao bill indicted on robbery charge

Damien Hooper, a fighter once signed to Ricky Hatton and who fought on Pacquiao vs Horn, has been indicted on a robbery charge in Brisbane, Australia.

Hooper will stand trial after being accused of violence and stealing this week at Brisbane Magistrates Court.

The ex-International light heavyweight titleholder faces charges of robbing a person in July 2022.

Horn vs Pacquiao bill

He was a future world champion when he turned pro in 2013 and fought on the high-profile Jeff Horn vs Manny Pacquiao undercard.

The Dalby native lost for the only time in his career against Umar Salamov at Suncorp Stadium as Horn was gifted a decision despite being schooled by Pacquiao.

He did not apply for bail. Hooper also faces four counts of entering premises, two of unlawful motor vehicle use, and wilful damage.

Other misdemeanors include actual bodily harm, driving without a license, obstructing police, trespass, attempted entering a dwelling with intent, and breach of bail multiple times.

Hooper is almost sure to get a jail term. He last fought when defeating Renold Quinlan at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Signing with Ricky Hatton

When signing with Ricky Hatton, Hooper looked forward to becoming a world champion. It never materialized due to his out-of-ring activities.

He said: “I feel privileged to be signed with Hatton Promotions, the team is fantastic, and Ricky is a legend.

“I’m going to make some big statements quickly in the pro ranks, and I couldn’t think of a better promoter than Hatton Promotions to showcase my skill to the world.

“It’s the next chapter in my life. I’ve been looking forward to this for quite some time.

“I have done my apprenticeship in amateurs and learned as much as possible. Now with my trainer Gareth Williams, it’s time to put in the hard work and repay the faith everybody has shown in me.

“I want to thank my management Brendan Bourke, Matt Clark, and Philippe Fondu. And, of course, Hatton Promotions.”

Damien Hooper’s career over

Despite a 14-1 run in the pros, ‘Super’ Hooper is unlikely ever to fight again professionally.

