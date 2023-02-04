Ryan O’Rourke opponent named for March 4 in Jersey City

Saturday, March 4 marks what is believed to be the first professional boxing card promoted at the historic White Eagle Hall in Downtown Jersey City, New Jersey.

Leading into the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, it’s fitting to bring Irish flare to “Jersey City Fight Night.” 2021 Irish Prospect of the year, and growing stateside favorite, “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” RYAN O’ROURKE (Dublin, Ireland, 9-0 2KO’s) returns to the US to face off in perhaps his toughest test to date against Bronx native, and former amateur boxing standout, DASHAUN “TOO SWEET” JOHNS (4-2 2KO’s) over 8-rounds in the welterweight division.

This will be O’Rourke’s third fight under the Star Boxing banner in the US over the past year, and his first in New Jersey. To this point, O’Rourke has passed his previous tests with flying colors. In April, O’Rourke dismantled Faycal Rezkallah at Rivers Casino in Schenectady, NY, in route to a dominating unanimous decision victory.

Returning to New York in November, the venue was different, but the result was the same, as O’Rourke devoured the heavy-handed Andres Maier at Mulcahy’s in Wantagh, NY, knocking the German down twice, before the final blow ended the fight at the 2:53 mark of the first round.

Growing into his lengthy frame, the 23-year-old is continuing to develop, and believes this is a fight that will see him take the next and necessary step in his career. O’Rourke had this to say about the bout “I am really looking forward to getting back in the ring and back to the States.

This is a good step-up for me as I go back to 8 rounders. I’m really starting to feel the support in the States after just two fights, and I think being able to showcase my skills against a good opponent in Dashaun will elevate my fan base even more. I know there’s big plans for me and this fight is the perfect opportunity to set up a big year ahead with the continued support of the Irish communities in New York and now New Jersey. I feel we can go all the way. Come out and see me in an all action fight March 4.”

Dashaun Johns enters the fight a winner of two of his last three, with both victories coming by way of first round knockout. Most recently Johns fought valiantly against undefeated Tyhler Williams in Williams’ hometown of Philadelphia. With his focus shifted to Ryan O’Rourke on March 4, the southpaw is not backing down, “I stay ready.” said John’s. “The goal is to the fight the best regardless of their record. I’m here to continue my legacy.”

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA is anticipating an exciting bout, “Ryan has been developing nicely and improving every time out. In this fight, he faces a tough challenge in Dashaun, who is both a southpaw and skilled boxer. An exciting Irish prospect of the year vs a talented, quick and experienced Bronx raised fighter is a fight we are proud to have on this card. We are anxious to see this fight and know fans are looking forward to it as well.”